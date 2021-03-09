IRONBULL’s Last Hurrah Event holds true to Name

ATHENS, WI – After snapping from a two-week cold streak, Mother Nature turned up the dial with above average temperatures. The result was IRONBULL’s Last Hurrah snowshoe and fat tire bike event ended up being exactly that at Erbach Park in the Village of Athens this past weekend. With freezing temperatures at the start, the snow was hard and fast for racers. The trails, maintained by Athens Area Trail Association, will be a different story in just a few days with temperatures forecasted to near 60F later this week. “Thanks to the Athens Area Trail Association for supporting this event creating fantastic course conditions for racers,” said race director Andrea Larson. “It was fun to see all the people introduced to this beautiful year-round trail system, many of whom plan to return.”

One of these first-timers on the trail who intends to return was Jacob Sterzinger, racing his first race in a year. “Going to these events is so uplifting. The staff, volunteers, and all the other competitors are all super supportive,” said Sterzinger. “Every time I go to an event, especially returning to an IRONBULL event, it’s so incredible to have people so supportive of you no matter what your skill level is. I also felt very safe competing.”

A variety of events took place including a 12k or 20k fat tire bike race, 6k or 12k snowshoe race, and 6k untimed snowshoe hike. Racers were broken into small waves along with a virtual pre-race meeting to minimize close contact to maintain a safe race environment. The untimed snowshoe drew the most participants with many participants inviting family members or a friend or two.

“This was a great event for all athletes. It’s so nice when you’re able to invite all your friends from beginners to experienced,” said one snowshoer after the event.

Billie Olds, a veteran snowshoer, invited Karma Robertson, age six, to her first ever snowshoe race after trying on snowshoes for the first time the week before.

Olds often invites children to races. “Snowshoe racing has offered a very safe and positive community for

the kids,” said Olds. “From learning to take responsibility to learning perseverance and how to embrace discomfort when the trails are tough, there are many life lessons that can be learned on a simple stroll through the forest.”

Complete pictures and results available at: www.ironbull.org/ results-and-pictures-2021- last-hurrah

IRONBULL’s next event, the Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge will incorporate similar COVID protocols to keep the event fun and safe. The Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge takes place on a secret course Memorial Day weekend. For more information go to www.ironbull.org/rmac

