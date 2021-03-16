Silent Sports

March '21: Canoecopia!

March 2021: Canoecopia!

3-Months Free Offer Lasts Through Canoecopia!

MECCA Trails collaborates with Iron County to acquire land for trails and forests.

By Bruce Steinberg
03/16/2021
Mike Shouldice

March 16th News Release

Mercer, WI– Iron County Parks, Harbor and Forests Department recently purchased 40 acres of privately owned land containing some critical sections of MECCA trails. Monies from the Wisconsin DNR Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program combined with a $10,000 grant that MECCA had received from the (Link ⇒Gogebic Range Health Foundation made the purchase possible.

The trails are now completely on publicly owned property, owned by the Town of Mercer, Iron County Forest, Wisconsin DNR Turtle Flambeau Scenic Waters Area and Mercer Sanitary District. According to Mike Shouldice, President of MECCA, “we are fortunate to enjoy a great working relationship with the property owners. This ensures our trails will be available to the silent sports community for years to come.”

MECCA Trails (⇐ Link) is a community focused, volunteer driven organization that has been building and maintaining a 21 Kilometer ski trail system and over 3 miles of snowshoe trails for nearly 50 years. The trail system is open year-round for skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, birding, and hunting. Also see: http://www.meccatrails.com
Contact:
Mike Shouldice
MECCA Trails
info@meccatrails.com
715 600 1196
