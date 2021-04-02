MECCA Trails Winterfest a Success

Beth Wetzler, Winterfest Event Committee

Mercer, WI– MECCA Trails is proud to announce that this year’s Winterfest was a success despite significant changes to the event due to COVID precautions. Loyal sponsors, returning skiers, new participants and good winter snow conditions made for a great virtual event. MECCA Trails has hosted a winter celebration for the past three seasons and each year has shown growth in participation; this year registrations were up more than 10 per cent. Some of the growth can be accounted for by the addition of two new events: the 15K Flowage Freestyle Race and the Mercer Springs Snowshoe Tour. Both events were very popular and brought new visitors out to MECCA Trails. The flexibility that allowed participants to choose when they would ski or shoe between December 18 and March 28 also helped grow the celebration. In addition to the two new events, racers also enjoyed skiing the Turtle River Pursuit and the 5K Claire d’Loon Classic Fun Race.

The success of this year’s Winterfest would not have been possible without the support of the community, local businesses, sponsors and MECCA Trail’s collaborative partner, the Gogebic Range Health Foundation. The Foundation has collaborated with MECCA since the first event in 2019. Andrea Newby, Executive Director of the Gogebic Range Health Foundation stated, “MECCA Trails Winterfest is a collaboration the foundation supports as it gets residents and visitors out on the trails getting exercise and enjoying the beauty of our area’s trails.” Through sponsor support and registration fees Winterfest helps MECCA Trails fund trail and equipment maintenance; trail development and community outreach.

Race Results

The results of the individual division of the Turtle River Pursuit are as follows:

Sandra Pera, Wakefield – 1st Place Women’s

Lauren Korpi, Ironwood – 2nd Place Women’s.

Patrick Paulik, Mercer – 1st Place Men’s.

Robert Nadler, Chicago – 2nd Place Men’s

S Gowtham, Houghton – 3rd Place Men’s

Team division results of the Turtle River Pursuit are as follows:

Rodney and Robert Silvas, Mercer – 1st Place,

Colleen Matula, Mellon and Thomas Piikkila, Mason – 2nd Place.

Jean and Brian Ciske, Lac du Flambeau – 3rd Place.

The results of the classic division of the Flowage 15K Freestyle are as follows:

Merry Wiesner-Hanks, Mequon – 1st Place Women’s

Kelly Martinko, Mercer – 2nd Place Women’s

Jenna Malinowski, Mercer – 3rd Place Women’s.

Will Andresen, Ironwood – 1st Place Men’s

Neil Wiesner-Hanks, Mequon – 2nd Place Men’s.

Skate division results of the Flowage 15K Skate are as follows:

Christine Paulik, Mercer – 1st Place Women’s

Sandra Pera, Wakefield – 2nd Place Women’s

Heather Berklund, Woodruff – 3rd Place Women’s.

Robert Polic, Manitowish Waters – 1st Place Men’s

Todd Robinson, De Pere – 2nd Place Men’s

Brock Metzger, Ironwood – 3rd Place Men’s.

The results of the Claire d’Loon 5K are as follows:

Kelly Martinko, Mercer – 1st Place Women’s

Neil Martinko, Mercer – 1st Place Men’s.

Age Division Winners

Flowage 15K Freestyle (Classic Divsion)

Jenna Malinowski ~ Women’s 30-39

Kelly Martinko ~ Women’s 50-59

Merry Wiesner-Hanks ~ Women’s 60-69

Dustin Filippini ~ Women’s 40-49

Will Andresen ~ Men’s 60-69

Flowage 15K (Skate Division)

Heather Berklund ~ Women’s 40-49

Christine Paulik ~ Women’s 50-59

Brock Metzger ~ Men’s 19 & Under

Bryce Berklund ~ Men’s 40-49

Robert Polic ~ Men’s 50-59

William Schnoor ~ Men’s 60-69

Turtle River Pursuit

Lauren Korpi ~ Women’s 30-39

Sandra Pera ~ Women’s 60-69

S Gowtham ~ Men’s 40-49

Patrick Paulik ~ Men’s 50-59

Kent Terry ~ Men’s 70+

PRIZE DRAWING WINNERS

Eileen Donlan ~ Northwoods Accents Denali Blanket

M J Slone ~ Wampum Shop Hat

Christie Anderson ~ Northern Exposure Nites Inn Motel Gift Certificate

Jerry Leiterman ~ Northern Exposure Nites Inn Motel Gift Certificate

Jim Anderson ~ Northern Exposure Nites Inn Motel Gift Certificate

Kasey Klemme ~ Wampum Shop Shirt

Lauren Korpi ~ DQ Gift Certificate

Amy Slone ~ DQ Gift Certificate

Steven Kopf ~ River’s Edge Outfitters Stay and Play Package

Keena DeLay ~ The Pines Restaurant Pizza Gift Certificate

Sandra Pera ~ River’s Edge Outfitters Pedal and Paddle Package

Will Andresen ~ SISU Ski Fest Entry and Neck Buff

Mike Shouldice ~ Copper Peak Trails Fest Entry

Colleen Matula ~ Copper Peak Trails Fest Entry

Rodney Silvis ~ Bridges and Bluffs Entry

Patrick Paulik ~ Bridges and Bluffs Entry

Kelly Klein ~ Big Snow Season Ticket

William Schnoor ~ Woverine Season Pass and Socks

For information about MECCA Trails and upcoming events visit MECCATrails.com

Contact: Mike Shouldice: MECCA Trails Winterfest Committee; 612-309-4359; info@MECCATrails.com