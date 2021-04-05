Albino Deer Hunting Et. Al: WISCONSIN ANNUAL DNR SPRING HEARING 

WISCONSIN ANNUAL DNR SPRING HEARING

Should Wisconsin allow the killing of albino deer? What about expanding trapping of otters and other wildlife? Do you support legislation that limits carbon emissions? What about Enbridge Energy’s pipeline under that Straits of Mackinac?

You have the opportunity to weigh in on these and other natural resource issues via the Wisconsin Conservation Congress and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources annual Spring Hearings. These advisory Hearings open online April 12, 2021, at 7 p.m. and will remain open for 72 hours. The link will be posted at this website closer to the date. https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/about/wcc/springhearing