April 2021

April 2021

Do they have training wheels for this???

Albino Deer Hunting Et. Al: WISCONSIN ANNUAL DNR SPRING HEARING 

By Bruce Steinberg
04/05/2021
Should there be hunting allowed of albino deer and other issues discussed with the WDNR

WISCONSIN ANNUAL DNR SPRING HEARING 

Should Wisconsin allow the killing of albino deer? What about expanding trapping of otters and other wildlife? Do you support legislation that limits carbon emissions? What about Enbridge Energy’s pipeline under that Straits of Mackinac?

You have the opportunity to weigh in on these and other natural resource issues via the Wisconsin Conservation Congress and  Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources annual Spring Hearings. These advisory Hearings open online April 12, 2021, at 7 p.m. and will remain open for 72 hours. The link will be posted at this website closer to the date. https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/about/wcc/springhearing

