April 2021

April 2021

Do they have training wheels for this???

Paddling
2021 Des Plaines River Canoe & Kayak Marathon Cancelled

By Bruce Steinberg
04/09/2021
Unfortunately, we have to announce that the race is cancelled this year.


Blame COVID.

Our event depends upon support from the Forest Preserves of Lake and Cook counties.  They must follow directions from state and local government. As a result, we are unable to obtain the special use permits we need at the start and finish line.  We were hopeful that things would loosen up in time, but that did not happen and there is no way to tell when permits will become available. So we have run out of time to put everything in order and had to make the call.

 

This is disappointing to everyone involved, but we are all eager to make the 2022 event the best ever.

The next race is scheduled for May 22, 2022.  Please plan for it (almost always) the Sunday before Memorial Day weekend.

For searchable results for 1958 (inaugural year)-1962, 1968, and 1971-2019: see (Link ⇒) PADDLESTATS

TagsDes Plaines River Canoe & Kayak Marathon
