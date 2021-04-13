Solstice Festival 2021 – Registration Open!

Registration Open for Solstice Festival 2021, Raising Funds for Bicycling Equity, Access and Safety in the Northwoods

Manitowish Waters – Registration is open for Manitowish Waters’ Annual Solstice Festival held June 18-19, 2021. This year’s Solstice Festival marks the beginning of a multi-year focus on increasing access to the high quality bicycling experience in the Manitowish Waters area, by raising funds for publicly-available adaptive bicycles. Adaptive bikes include styles such as tricycles and assisted tandem bikes that allow riders with a wide range of needs to enjoy an active lifestyle. Funds raised will also be used to improve safety along public roadways.

Kick off the Solstice Weekend with a Welcome Ride beginning at Koller Park and heading out along the Bike Trail to River’s Edge Outfitters. Register or pick up your swag bag at Koller Park, then head out to River’s Edge to enjoy food, drinks, music, a campfire and s’mores at River’s Edge with other riders.

The festival really gets into gear on Saturday with both fun rides and road rides. This year the popular road rides include the 15-mile Buswell Loop Ride, 29-mile Cranberry Ride, 50-mile Half Century Ride and 100-mile full Century Ride. The 15, 29, 50 and 100 mile road rides begin at the Manitowish Waters Community Center on Hwy 51 and run along beautiful, well-marked courses with rest stops and support. A Family Fun Ride will begin at Koller Park and includes rest stops and activities at the North Lakeland Discovery Center, Camp Jorn YMCA and North Lakeland School.

All rides end at Koller Park for a post ride meal and celebration with music, food, beverages, and activities for the whole family.

The Solstice Festival is organized by the Manitowish Waters Alliance Foundation with the help and support of local businesses and volunteers. If you’re interested in helping this year please contact the Manitowish Waters Chamber of Commerce at 715/543-8488.

Contact: Chris McMurray

Solstice Festival Committee Chair chris.mcmurray@riversedgemw.com 715/543-8070

For information and registration visit http://solsticefestival.us.

