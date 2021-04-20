Offered Again! Free Marked Trail Runs in 2021

, IRONBULL returns to highlight local trails and parks in 2021. The first free marked course of 2021,features the trail system at Gaska Park in Rothschild, with the support of the Village of Rothschild. The 5k course zig-zags through the 50-acre park and features bridges, creeks, and sights of wildlife including turkeys, deer, and ducks.

“Gaska Park is the premier large wooded upland feature of the Rothschild’s Park System. I am fairly certain people in attendance will be surprised by the natural setting of this park,” said Tim Vergara, Village of Rothschild, Administrator of Public Works.

Due to the pandemic last year, IRONBULL canceled all summer events and shifted to a virtual racing approach, working with property managers to provide free outdoor courses that were open to anyone. IRONBULL’s creative ”pandemic pivot” had over 500 racers register in seven free events, and was recognized alongside the American Birkebeiner and Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum for their ingenuity during the pandemic. (See http://roadstraveled.com/ take-12-pandemic-pivots). Last year’s free marked trail runs included Nine Mile County Forest and Recreation Area in Rib Mountain, Fern and Barker-Stewart Islands in downtown Wausau, Scotch Creek Woodland Preserve in Edgar, and Erbach Park in Athens. In addition, IRONBULL promoted a free gravel bike route including the Mountain-Bay and Wiouwash Trails and a paddle on the Wisconsin River. See below graphic.

“Our intention is to remove barriers and introduce people to new places and activities,” said Andrea Larson, IRONBULL executive director. “Many people reached out to express their gratitude after learning about these parks, trails, and waterways, almost out their back doors.”

Gaska Gallop 5k participants are asked to register to track community impact and will be eligible for prizes. Participants are welcome to complete the course whenever they want between now and May 2 and are encouraged to come back as many times as they wish. Many of last year’s participants came back to run or walk the course, as many as twelve times.

Gaska Park’s open shelter may be used for a picnic. For those that would like to make it a family outing onsite bathrooms and playground are open. For more on the park, check out: https://www.ironbull.org/blog/ gaska-park

For more race information on the IRONBULL Gaska Gallop 5k course in Rothschild, go to the IRONBULL Facebook page or https://www.ironbull.org/ gaska-gallop

The next free trail run/walk will return to Nine Mile County Forest and Recreation Area in mid-May, pending trail conditions. Check for updates on the IRONBULL Facebook page. Then the Essential Gravel bike ride will return this year, June 18-27. See https://www.ironbull.org/ essential-gravel-ride-details to register for the free event and be eligible for prizes.

We are happy to accommodate interviews and updates throughout the event. Contact us at executivedirector@ironbull.org or 715-571-4403.

IRONBULL is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that promotes outdoor adventure sports in Central Wisconsin. IRONBULL aims to drive economic development, benefit community organizations, and attract and retain a talented work force through the production of high quality races and events that promote healthy living in our community.