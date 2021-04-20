Offered Again! Free Marked Trail Runs in 2021
IRONBULL News Release
“Gaska Park is the premier large wooded upland feature of the Rothschild’s Park System. I am fairly certain people in attendance will be surprised by the natural setting of this park,” said Tim Vergara, Village of Rothschild, Administrator of Public Works.
Due to the pandemic last year, IRONBULL canceled all summer events and shifted to a virtual racing approach, working with property managers to provide free outdoor courses that were open to anyone. IRONBULL’s creative ”pandemic pivot” had over 500 racers register in seven free events, and was recognized alongside the American Birkebeiner and Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum for their ingenuity during the pandemic. (See http://roadstraveled.com/
“Our intention is to remove barriers and introduce people to new places and activities,” said Andrea Larson, IRONBULL executive director. “Many people reached out to express their gratitude after learning about these parks, trails, and waterways, almost out their back doors.”
Gaska Gallop 5k participants are asked to register to track community impact and will be eligible for prizes. Participants are welcome to complete the course whenever they want between now and May 2 and are encouraged to come back as many times as they wish. Many of last year’s participants came back to run or walk the course, as many as twelve times.
Gaska Park’s open shelter may be used for a picnic. For those that would like to make it a family outing onsite bathrooms and playground are open. For more on the park, check out: https://www.ironbull.org/blog/
For more race information on the IRONBULL Gaska Gallop 5k course in Rothschild, go to the IRONBULL Facebook page or https://www.ironbull.org/
The next free trail run/walk will return to Nine Mile County Forest and Recreation Area in mid-May, pending trail conditions. Check for updates on the IRONBULL Facebook page. Then the Essential Gravel bike ride will return this year, June 18-27. See https://www.ironbull.org/
We are happy to accommodate interviews and updates throughout the event. Contact us at executivedirector@ironbull.org or 715-571-4403.
IRONBULL is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that promotes outdoor adventure sports in Central Wisconsin. IRONBULL aims to drive economic development, benefit community organizations, and attract and retain a talented work force through the production of high quality races and events that promote healthy living in our community.