LaToscia James’ Faith In Herself Took Her From Beginner to IRONMAN

LaToscia James has a magnetic personality – she’ll charm you with a contagious laugh and sparkling eyes that light up when she tells you about her athletic journey. A former IRONMAN competitor, LaToscia recently signed up for the (Link ⇒) Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge-Winter Edition (RMAC) because she has her eye on the world of adventure racing.

If you see it, you can be it:

“My friend, Clifton Lyle, assembled Team Onyx, the first (Link ⇒) All-Black team that competed in the (Link ⇒) 2020 Eco-Challenge Fiji,” explained LaToscia. “Clifton is trying to increase interest among African Americans in the sport of adventure racing. After seeing Team Onyx compete in the 2020 Eco-Challenge, I thought: I want to be a part of that.”

Humble athletic beginnings:

Adventure racing is new to LaToscia, but she’s not afraid of a challenge. In 2016, LaToscia completed IRONMAN Wisconsin. What’s remarkable is that, before beginning training for IRONMAN, LaToscia hadn’t done much distance running or biking, and needed to learn how to swim. LaToscia’s IRONMAN story embodies the IRONBULL Find Your Tough mentality. Her belief in herself gave her the perseverance needed to reach her big goals.

“I started competing in half marathons and then did a duathlon and a triathlon, LaToscia said. “The swimming was the toughest. My neighbor taught me how to swim in a baby pool during my training. I was one of the very last people to get out of the pool. But I was stoked to have finished the swim in that Tri!” That race gave LaToscia the confidence to sign up for a half IRONMAN in Racine, WI. “I learned what a fascinating machine the body could be with proper training. Every week, I wondered how I would make it, but each week I was able to complete the training distances.”

The swim was still a challenge for LaToscia; and she would need to swim in open water for the half IRONMAN. She did a few practices runs with her neighbor in Lake Michigan, and it didn’t go very smoothly. “But on race day, God smiled on me,” LaToscia said. “The water was smooth as glass, and the big red buoys made me feel safe, and made it easy to sight the course.” When she finished the half IRONMAN LaToscia vowed not to compete in a full IRONMAN. “My daughters walked with me at the end and I said, ‘This is it; I’m done. A full IRONMAN is too extreme.’”