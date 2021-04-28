Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

April 2021

April 2021

Articles
Menu

Do they have training wheels for this???

EventsNews Release
Volunteer Group to Clear the BWCAW Powwow Trail This Spring 

Volunteer Group to Clear the BWCAW Powwow Trail This Spring 

By Bruce Steinberg
04/28/2021
54
0
Share:

Martin Kubik

Minneapolis, MN. Minneapolis-based nonprofit Boundary Waters Advisory Committee (BWAC)  plans to send ten crews to maintain the legacy Powwow Trail in May this year, the ten-year  anniversary of the Pagami Creek Fire. This year BWAC recruited more than 55 volunteers for trips in  May. 

Recruiting during the COVID19 pandemic represented a challenge to BWAC as traditional avenues of  recruitment (i.e., presentations at outdoor retailers or colleges) were not possible. The club retooled  its recruitment strategy to increase its presence on social media and the change paid off. Although the pandemic shows signs of abatement, BWAC will still limit crews to six people rather than nine as  in the past for spring trips. Susan Pollock, BWAC President, stated: “Joining a trail clearing crew is  experiencing the magic of a wilderness trail in a special way, by being part of something bigger than  yourself. BWAC is living its mission is to preserve and educate the public about historic trails in  Minnesota’s BWCAW.” 

At the end of the 2020 hiking season, a survey crew counted fewer than 500 treefalls. This is a is  markedly lower number as compared to several years ago when thousands of treefalls blocked the  trail, making it extremely challenging for even the most expert and fit hikers. 

This year, the U.S. Forest Service has tentatively agreed to restore several fire-destroyed campsites  so that backpackers have access to water and latrines when they camp. Last year a BWAC volunteer crew, with the help of the U.S. Forest Service, replaced a decaying 22 foot-long log bridge  at Lake Diana creek with locally sourced tamarack logs. Because tamarack is naturally rot-resistant, the bridge is expected to last for several decades. 

Backpackers should now have a much easier time both navigating and camping along the Powwow  Trail. To assist, BWAC has a free on-line guide to the trail on the website:  

www.BoundaryWatersTrails.org 

BWAC is a non-professional non-profit founded in 2002. Its mission is to preserve the existing historic and  intrinsically beautiful trails in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness of the Superior National Forest.  BWAC has chapters in the Twin Cities and in Duluth, Minnesota. BWAC volunteers work with the U.S. Forest  Service under Volunteer Service Agreement. 

For more information contact: 

Martin Kubik, Founder: 651-214-5849 (cell), martin.kubik@boundarywaterstrails.org, www.boundarywaterstrails.org 

# # #

TagsBWACPowwow Trail
Previous Article

LaToscia James’ Faith In Herself Took Her ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.