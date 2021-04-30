Life Time Announces $10,000 in Prize Purse Winnings for Sept. 17-18, 2021 Chequamegon MTB Festival Presented by Trek

Jordan Titus

Registration open now for September 17-18 event

CABLE, Wis., April 27, 2021—Winners of the 2021 (Links ⇒) Chequamegon MTB Festival presented by Trek will receive a combined total of $10,000 in prize purse winnings this September. The festival, which was founded in 1983 with only 27 riders in its inaugural year, is owned and produced by Life Time and takes place in the towns of Cable and Hayward, Wis. It has grown to become a favorite autumn race by thousands of cyclists from all over the country while maintaining its grassroots vibe.

$2,500 will go to the first-place male and female winners, with $1,000 to the second, $750 to the third, $500 to the fourth and $250 to the fifth. Cyclists vying for a spot on the podium must register for the Pro / Elite category to be eligible for the cash winnings. Unique to the Chequamegon MTB Festival is a staggered start time for the elite and mass groups; by starting the pros after mass cyclists, a larger crowd of spectators—including the majority of participating athletes—are able to cheer on the pros as they battle it out at the finish.

“After a year off in 2020, we know riders are anxious to toe the line at events again and we’re pumped to welcome everyone back to Chequamegon this fall,” said Peter Spencer, race director, Life Time. “As the event grows year-after-year, one of the most rewarding aspects is providing participants and their families with an unforgettable experience. From the minute they arrive into town on Friday, they’re greeted by live music, a beer garden and a welcoming atmosphere that invites them to kick back and get excited for their race.”

The festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 17 with the Little Loggers kids bike event for off-road bikers-in-training. The event offers a continuous 15-minute looped course that introduces kids to off-road biking basics. A 16-mile Short and Fat distance and signature Chequamegon 40 both take place Saturday, Sept. 18. Both courses take riders along the famed (Link ⇒) Birkie Ski trail, forest roads and ATV routes deep in the Northwestern Wisconsin woods.

2019 first place elite male winner Alexey Vermeulen noted, “40 miles, 2.5 hours of racing, $10,000 prize purse and big checks, what more is needed? 2019 Chequamegon 40 did not disappoint!”

Jenna Rinehart, first place elite female winner in 2019, added, “There’s something magical about racing through the North Woods of Wisconsin. Chequamegon offers such a unique experience as a racer and backs it up with an amazing finish area and festival atmosphere at the end. It’s always a highlight of my year.”

Professional and elite cyclists interested in competing may contact Peter Spencer at pspencer@lt.life.

Registration for the Chequamegon MTB Festival is now open. To learn more and to register, visit www.cheqmtb.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Life Time Athletic Events, visit www.lifetime.life/athleticevents and for more information about Life Time, visit www.news.lifetime.life.

Life Time continues to monitor the evolving COVID-19 pandemic for potential impact on its 2021 race season.

The Chequamegon MTB Festival is owned and produced by Life Time, the premier healthy lifestyle brand which owns and operates more than 150 premier health club destinations throughout North America. It is among more than 30 premier athletic events owned by the Company, including the Lutsen 99er, Leadville Race Series, and Garmin UNBOUND Gravel.

