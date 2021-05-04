Town of Rib Mountain Named Presenting Sponsor of Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge

IRONBULL Press Release

RIB MOUNTAIN – The Town of Rib Mountain’s Tourism Commission has awarded local non-profit IRONBULL a $12,000 sponsorship in support of the upcoming adventure race, the Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge. Beginning in 2015, the Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge has quickly catapulted to be one of the largest adventure races in the United States, helping to promote Rib Mountain as a destination for outdoor recreation.

“This is a great opportunity to showcase our community,” said Gaylene Rhoden, Town of Rib Mountain administrator. “Tourism plays an important role in our economy. Also, Rib Mountain’s tagline is ‘Where Nature, Family & Sport Come Together.’”

Four of IRONBULL’s 2021 events feature outdoor amenities in the Town of Rib Mountain:

The Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge, which requires teams to navigate using a map and compass, has a new location and course every year. After building a strong track record, the event draws racers from around the Midwest with nine states represented in 2019. This year’s racers represent 13 states, and the event is currently on pace to sell out, with registrations surpassing prior attendance by 50%. At IRONBULL’s first event of 2021, the inaugural Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge – Winter Edition The IRONBULL Ultra Trail event is held entirely within the Town of Rib Mountain, starting and ending on the racetrack of State Park Speedway before connecting on private property to Rib Mountain State Park. The Red Granite Grinder will feature Rib Mountain as one of sixteen villages and towns on the routes which range from 12 to 144 miles. Bikers are allowed on several properties not normally open to bikes, including, for this one day of the year, on trails at Rib Mountain State Park. Word has spread about the Grinder, with 2021 registrations surpassing its 2019 first-year totals when the event is still six months out.

“As a Town of Rib Mountain resident, I love introducing visitors and town residents alike to opportunities that are out our doorstep,” said Andrea Larson, IRONBULL executive director. The Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge – Winter Edition course literally went past Larson’s residence. IRONBULL’s decision to host many of their events in Rib Mountain makes it easy for Rib Mountain residents to either participate or cheer on racers and provide another proof point as to why IRONBULL’s and Town of Rib Mountain’s goals align.

IRONBULL is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that promotes outdoor adventure sports in Central Wisconsin. IRONBULL aims to drive economic development, benefit community organizations, and attract and retain a talented work force through the production of high quality races and events that promote healthy living in our community.