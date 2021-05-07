North End Trail Run & Walk Coming This May 29th!

North End Ski Club

P.O. Box 192, Cable, WI 54821; (715)798-3599

The North End Ski Club in Cable will resume the running of the North End Trail Run scheduled for Saturday, May 29th. The 2020 event was canceled due to concerns over COVID-19.

The Trail Run is a low key, low-frills event. The club simply wants to offer a community building event and give people an opportunity to safely enjoy the trails and the trail experience.

The trail run will take place at the North End Trailhead, 41640 Randysek Rd. in Cable, about two miles south of downtown Cable. The North End Trailhead is home to the North End Ski and Snowshoe Trail system and the North End Warming Cabin.

The North End Trail Run will start and finish at the trailhead and will include 5-kilometer, 5-mile and half-marathon (13km) distances. All courses will utilize the CAMBA Ojibwe singletrack bike trail and segments of the North End Ski Trails. The terrain is constantly rolling and varied with a few sustained hills. The Ojibwe Trail is one of the oldest mountain bike trails in the area and, except for a few more recent additions, has mostly retained its original “old school” rustic character. It is narrow, twisting and has regular technical attributes (rocks and roots). The trail winds deep into the Bayfield County Forest through varied forest types.

Race safety precautions will include making all participants aware of the risk and advising runners to not attend the event if they feel unwell for any reason. There will be no registration available on site; registration is online only until noon the day before the race (May 28). Participants will be asked to wear a face covering at bib pick-up and in the start/finish area. All staff will wear a mask at bib pick-up and at the start/finish area. Physical distancing will be requested in the common areas, start/finish area and at bib pick-up. Hand sanitizer will be available in common areas and tables and touch points will be limited and disinfected throughout the event. On-course hands-free water stations will be available, but runners are encouraged to bring and carry their own water or energy drink. An outhouse will be available and will be sanitized. Disinfectant wipes and/or spray will be provided for users to wipe down touch points before/after use.

Start times for the various distances will be staggered and runners will be staged at safe distances.

The entry fee for all distances is $30 through May 28 at noon. All registration will be online

The North End Ski Club also presents the North End Snowshoe Classic on January 8, 2022 and North End Classic Ski race on February 13, 2022.

All proceeds from these events benefit the North End Ski Club, a tax-exempt, non-profit organization, and maintenance of the trails and trailhead.

Distances: 5K, 5 Mile, Half Marathon

Cost: All events – $30 ; Kids under 12 – $15

Time: Half Marathon – 8:30 AM, 5 Mile – 9:15 AM, 5 K – 9:30 AM

Location of start and finish: North End Trailhead, 41640 Randysek Rd., Cable, Wis. 54821

Course: Mostly gnarly single track on CAMBA’s Ojibwa mountain bike trail with some North End Ski Trails. The terrain of the area is constantly rolling and varied with only a few longer sustained hills. The Ojibwe Trail is one of the oldest mountain bike trails in the area and, except for a few more recent additions, has mostly retained its original “old school” rustic character. It is narrow, twisting and has regular technical attributes (rocks and roots). The trail winds deep into the Bayfield County Forest through varied forest types

Water Stations: There will be water on the course but please plan on carrying your own container.

Registration: We will have mail-in and on-line registration. Print a registration form: NE trail run entry 2021. Mail-in registration must be postmarked by Friday May, 21. Register on-line HERE. On line registration will be open until noon Friday, May 28th. No day of registration.

Day-of Bib Pick-up: North End Cabin – starting at 7:45 AM

As you come up to the cabin, there will be a table with a bag with your name on it. In it will be your bib/pins and your swag.

Due to COVID, Do not cluster around in the cabin area.

If you are part of a family or group participating together, we ask you to send one representative to obtain all race packets for your party.

Staff members will be wearing face masks during bib packet pick-up.

Awards: Over all men’s and women’s in each race, as well as first place in each 10 yr age group. There will be no award’s ceremony, awards will be presented immediately after the race.

Perks: All participants will receive a loaf of homemade bread from Tilly’s Pies and The River’s Eatery in Downtown Cable, WI and a jar of homemade jam from the ladies of the UCC Church, Cable, WI

COVID precautions: The North End Ski Club is committed to providing a safe and healthy event and following all local and state guidelines. During the COVID-19 pandemic we are implementing extra precautions, which will require full cooperation among our participants, volunteers and staff. We ask that you adhere to the following safety measures during your participation. We realize that the COVID-19 pandemic is a dynamic situation and if the event needs to be cancelled due to COVID, we will notify participants via email as soon as possible and you will receive a full refund.

* Race Safety Precautions

Do not attend the event if you feel unwell for any reason

All participants must be aware of the risk

No registration is available on site. Registration is online only.

Participants are asked to wear a face covering at bib pick up and in the start/finish area. Face coverings may be removed when you are on course, but please keep a covering with you for emergency situations

All staff will wear a face covering at bib pick up and at the start/finish area

Practice physical distancing in the common areas, start/finish area and at bib pickup

Hand sanitizer will available in common areas and on course water tables

Please bring and carry your own water/energy. There are aid/water stations on the course to refill if necessary.

Tables and touch points will be limited and disinfected throughout the event.

Outhouse is available and will be sanitized. Disinfectant wipes and/or spray will be provided for users to wipe down touch points before/after use.

The cabin will not be open for warming, please use your car.

Please be aware that there will be no medical volunteers on the course. Staff will be on the course should you need assistance.

Practice physical distancing throughout the event (6’ please)! Physical distancing indicators will be marked on the ground in the Start Corral as guidance for proper spacing.

Please do not congregate in the finish area.

For further information contact: Shelly Wilson, 715/307-3720, shellywilson68@gmail.com; https://northendskiclub.org/north-end-trail-run/.

Register Online HERE

Register by mail: Click NE trail run entry 2021 to download race entry form