Urgent! Please oppose a new snowmobile trail at Blue Mound State Park.

The DNR just released their latest plan for Blue Mound State Park, which unfortunately still contains a new snowmobile trail. The Natural Resources Board is set to vote soon, and there is hardly any time to submit comments.

The deadline is 11:00 a.m. this Wed., May 19,

to submit comments to the Natural Resources Board liaison (NBR), Laurie.Ross@wisconsin.gov , to oppose a new snowmobile trail in Blue Mound State Park. The NRB is voting May 26 on the latest DNR plan. Follow comment directions,to oppose Agenda item ‘4.K. Request Approval of Blue Mound State Park Master Plan’. The DNR plan is at:

Blue Mound State Park is a mecca for cross country skiing and this year was a virtual location for the renowned International Birkebeiner. A new snowmobile trail in Pleasure Valley near the ski trail would destroy the skiing experience due to noise and exhaust. The area is also

ecologically sensitive and one of the quietest areas of the park. Snowmobiles currently have the Military Ridge Trail to ride, which already creates noise and exhaust problems on the ski trail paralleling it. Now, snowmobilers want to go north into and through the park, which will destroy the quiet and clean air needed by silent sports users. Silence is a natural resource that needs to be protected. Please quickly submit comments. Thank you!