Urgent! Please oppose a new snowmobile trail at Blue Mound State Park.
Nancy Wiegand
Blue Mound State Park is a mecca for cross country skiing and this year was a virtual location for the renowned International Birkebeiner. A new snowmobile trail in Pleasure Valley near the ski trail would destroy the skiing experience due to noise and exhaust. The area is also
ecologically sensitive and one of the quietest areas of the park. Snowmobiles currently have the Military Ridge Trail to ride, which already creates noise and exhaust problems on the ski trail paralleling it. Now, snowmobilers want to go north into and through the park, which will destroy the quiet and clean air needed by silent sports users. Silence is a natural resource that needs to be protected. Please quickly submit comments. Thank you!