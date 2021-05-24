Copper Harbor Singletrack Trail System Opens Early Ahead of Anticipated Tourism Season!

Brad Barnett, Executive Director Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau

COPPER HARBOR, MI- The Copper Harbor Trails Club announces the early opening one of the Midwest’s most distinguished singletrack mountain bike trail systems. The nearly 40-mile trail system, located in the northern tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula, awaits you. Now open to visitors and mountain bike enthusiasts ahead of the traditional Memorial Day Weekend schedule.

“We wanted to open our trails as soon as possible. Not only because they’re a lot of fun to ride, hike, and run, but also because we wanted to support our local businesses,” explained Nathan Miller, executive director of the Copper Harbor Trails Club.

The Copper Harbor trails have earned a designated Silver Level Ride Center by the International Mountain Bicycling Association. This makes it the only Michigan destination to receive the distinction. One of two in the Midwest (the other being Crosby, MN).

By all accounts, this summer will be busy. Shelby Laubhan, co-owner of the Keweenaw Adventure Company, which provides mountain bike rentals in and adventure guide services in Copper Harbor, said that she expects the upcoming tourism season to be “intense and adventurous.” She added, “We’re receiving unprecedented bookings. Particularly from families. For tours and rentals, for mountain biking and sea kayaking.”

Helping local business motivated getting the trails open early this season. “Visitors to the Keweenaw stay at motels and eat at our restaurants,” Miller said. “And with an early spring, we had the chance to get the season started a little earlier than usual. Our local businesses have been great supporters of our trails and we owe it to them to open our trails and welcome visitors to the area as soon as we can.”

Miller encourages visitors to plan ahead and visit the Copper Harbor Trails Club website, Copperharbortrails.org, for trails news and updates. “We encourage visitors to check our website for the most up-to-date information on which trails are open,” Miller said. “CHTC will also provide updates for several trails across our system. So be on the lookout for fresh trails to ride later this summer.”

The Keweenaw Peninsula has over 90 miles of singletrack mountain bike trails. For more information on Keweenaw trails, visit www.keweenaw.info.

Brad Barnett, Executive Director, Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau, 56638 Calumet Ave. Calumet, MI 49913, bbarnett@keweenaw.info, 906.337.4579