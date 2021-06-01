Friends Group Launches New Badger & Sugar River Trails Explorer Award Program!

Friends of the Badger and Sugar River State Trails

Explore Wisconsin’s beautiful Southwest Savannah region with a hike or bike on the Badger and Sugar River State Trails–and earn a reward! The Friends of the Badger and Sugar River State Trails are excited to announce the launch of their newly redesigned Trail Explorer Program for the 2021 summer season. The perfect adventure for scouts, families and other silent sport enthusiasts, the Explorer Award Program recognizes people who walk, bike or ski the full length of the Badger and/or Sugar River State Trails in a given year. Take a selfie or other photos of your adventure and post them to the Friends’ Instagram account @friendsbadgersugartrails!

The Explorer’s Program is designed to educate people about the history and geography of the communities along the trails, as well as to become more knowledgeable about the ecology of the Southwest Savannah region.

People completing the requirements for either the 40-mile Badger Trail or 23 mile Sugar River Trail will receive a Friends’ decal, their name on the Friends’ Explorer Leaderboard and an invitation to be recognized at the Friends’ Annual Picnic. Those ambitious adventurers who complete the requirements for both trails receive a Friends’ patch, as well as their name of the Friends’ Leaderboard and an invitation to be recognized at the Friends’ Annual Picnic.

For more information, contact: Anne Gravel Sullivan, President, Friends of the Badger and Sugar River State Trails Board of Directors

sundog15@gmail.com, 608-279-3407, and visit: https://friendsofbadgerstatetrail.org/explorer-program/

See you #SugarBadgerExplorers on the #SugarBadgerTrails!