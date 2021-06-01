Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

June 2021

June 2021

Articles
Menu

Take a Tour on Why Silent Sporters LOVE Bikepacking!

DestinationsEventsFrom the Clubs
Friends Group Launches New Badger & Sugar River Trails Explorer Award Program!

Friends Group Launches New Badger & Sugar River Trails Explorer Award Program!

By Bruce Steinberg
06/01/2021
95
0
Share:

Friends of the Badger and Sugar River State Trails

Explore Wisconsin’s beautiful Southwest Savannah region with a hike or bike on the Badger and Sugar River State Trails–and earn a reward!  The Friends of the Badger and Sugar River State Trails are excited to announce the launch of their newly redesigned Trail Explorer Program for the 2021 summer season.  The perfect adventure for scouts, families and other silent sport enthusiasts, the Explorer Award Program recognizes people who walk, bike or ski the full length of the Badger and/or Sugar River State Trails in a given year. Take a selfie or other photos of your adventure and post them to the Friends’ Instagram account @friendsbadgersugartrails!

The Explorer’s Program is designed to educate people about the history and geography of the communities along the trails, as well as to become more knowledgeable about the ecology of the Southwest Savannah region.

People completing the requirements for either the 40-mile Badger Trail or 23 mile Sugar River Trail will receive a Friends’ decal, their name on the Friends’ Explorer Leaderboard and an invitation to be recognized at the Friends’ Annual Picnic. Those ambitious adventurers who complete the requirements for both trails receive a Friends’ patch, as well as their name of the Friends’ Leaderboard and an invitation to be recognized at the Friends’ Annual Picnic.

For more information, contact:  Anne Gravel Sullivan, President, Friends of the Badger and Sugar River State Trails Board of Directors

sundog15@gmail.com608-279-3407, and visit: https://friendsofbadgerstatetrail.org/explorer-program/

See you #SugarBadgerExplorers on the #SugarBadgerTrails!

TagsFriends Of!Sugar Bush TrailSugar River TrailTrail Explorer Program
Previous Article

Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge holds largest adventure ...

Next Article

Champions Return for the 2021 Grandma’s Marathon

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.