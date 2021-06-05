Hybrid Cycling Event to Benefit Portage County, WI Boys & Girls Club

The Hostel Shoppe proudly announces: The Pedal Point Rally. A benefit for the Boys & Girls Club of Portage County . This hybrid cycling event, going on now through June 30th virtually, allows you to ride anywhere you like. Or —

Another great option! Join us live July 17th for our in-person ride & celebration at the Hostel Shoppe, 3201 John Joanis Dr, Stevens Point, WI. A wonderful event for the whole family with ride lengths of 4, 13, & 20 miles from which to choose Although no charge to participate, this is a fund-raiser so we ask for a $25 or more donation or pledge per rider. With your pledge, you receive a t-shirt& water bottle. Also, your pledge enters you to win prizes. For more information and to register/pledge, please go to hostelshoppe.com/pages/ pedal-point-pledge-ride- challenge



MORE DETAILS:

June 1st through 30th – Virtual Ride

July 17th – In Person Ride & Celebration

About the Event: The Boys & Girls Club of Portage County and the Hostel Shoppe will be hosting the 13th annual Pedal Point Rally (formerly Bike for Boys & Girls Club) as both a virtual at-home biking challenge and an in-person celebratory bike ride. Participants can choose to do the virtual challenge, celebratory in-person ride, or both! Those who complete their free, month-long challenge from June 1st – June 30th and raise at least $25 in donations or pledges will receive a t-shirt and water bottle. Awards will also be given out to the participant who bikes the most miles and the participant who raises the most in pledges or donations. Participants who choose to bike in the celebratory ride can choose from three different ride lengths, including a 20 mile ride, 13 mile ride, or 4 mile ride. Registration will cost $25 per adult and $10 per child and will include lunch, t-shirt, and a water bottle. During this year’s virtual and in-person Pedal Point Rally, we hope we can safely bring your families, friends, co-workers, and neighbors together for fun-filled bike rides through picturesque Portage County to support children in our community.

When & Where

VIRTUAL CHALLENGE:

When: Tuesday, June 1st through Wednesday, June 30th, 2021

Where: Anywhere you would like!

Cost: Free, but you must donate/pledge $25 or more to receive a t-shirt, water bottle, and be entered to win prizes.

IN-PERSON EVENT:

When : July 17th, 2021

July 17th, 2021 Where: Hostel Shoppe, 3201 John Joanis Dr, Stevens Point, WI 54482

Cost: Adults: $25 per person Children: $10 per person

Ride Lengths: 20 miles 13 miles 4 miles



More Event Details

VIRTUAL BIKING CHALLENGES:

Sign up for our virtual biking challenge and see how far you can bike in one month! If you bike at least 50 miles, you will receive a shirt that says “Pedal Point Rally Challenge 50 Miles” or one of the listed categories below, depending on how many miles you complete.

Recreational Challenge – 50 Miles

Sport Challenge – 100 Miles

Intermediate Challenge – 250 Miles

Advanced Challenge – 500 Miles

Competitive Challenge – 1,000 Miles

IN-PERSON CELEBRATORY RIDE

4 Mile Rich Johnson Family Ride/Walk

13 Mile Ride

20 Mile Ride

EVENT FAVORS

T-shirt

Water bottle

Awards & Prizes

Teams & individuals who raise the most funds or bike the most miles, will win a plaque and prizes. When you are registering for the ride, you can create a fundraiser to invite your friends and family to support the Club with you.

Register

To learn more or to register for the virtual, in-person or both events, click here.

Donate

Not interested in riding in the event, but you would like to raise funds for the Club. You can “Become a Fundraiser” and still win prizes! Share your fundraiser through email or social media and invite your friends and family to help meet the needs of every child who walks through our Club doors. Donate here.

More Information

For more information regarding Pedal Point Rally participation, sponsorship, or to donate, please call 715-204-1199, email mikayla.kleifgen@bgclubpc.org.