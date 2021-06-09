Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

June 2021

June 2021

Articles
Menu

Take a Tour on Why Silent Sporters LOVE Bikepacking!

CyclingEvents
LEOWSTRONG BIKE RIDE: June 26th, 2021

LEOWSTRONG BIKE RIDE: June 26th, 2021

By Bruce Steinberg
06/09/2021
48
0
Share:

All Cyclists! ANNUAL CAMPAIGN FUNDRAISER

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

(Click “Routes, Info, And More” below for more ride info)

 The LEOWSTRONG BIKE RIDE is a fund-raising event that honors and remembers the late Dr. Tom Leow, an orthopedic surgeon in the community for 17 years, who passed away in November 2015 of cancer. 

The goal of the LEOWSTRONG BIKE RIDE is to help and support those with chronic illness, encourage healthy lifestyles and to keep Tom’s memory alive and active in the community. All proceeds from the ride are kept local and support the Greater Marinette-Menominee YMCA’s vital mission work in our community. 

 Featuring 4 routes (9 mile, 25 mile , 50 mile, & 100 mile century ride) along Green Bay and the Peshtigo River. With its emphasis on rider support and safety, routes that take advantage of scenery and water and rest stops that provide much more than water and bananas, the ride quickly has become a ‘must do’ for Midwest Cyclists!

ROUTES, INFO, AND MORE

Join the Facebook group! 

Previous Article

Hybrid Cycling Event to Benefit Portage County, ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.