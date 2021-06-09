LEOWSTRONG BIKE RIDE: June 26th, 2021

(Click “Routes, Info, And More” below for more ride info)

The LEOWSTRONG BIKE RIDE is a fund-raising event that honors and remembers the late Dr. Tom Leow, an orthopedic surgeon in the community for 17 years, who passed away in November 2015 of cancer.

The goal of the LEOWSTRONG BIKE RIDE is to help and support those with chronic illness, encourage healthy lifestyles and to keep Tom’s memory alive and active in the community. All proceeds from the ride are kept local and support the Greater Marinette-Menominee YMCA’s vital mission work in our community.

Featuring 4 routes (9 mile, 25 mile , 50 mile, & 100 mile century ride) along Green Bay and the Peshtigo River. With its emphasis on rider support and safety, routes that take advantage of scenery and water and rest stops that provide much more than water and bananas, the ride quickly has become a ‘must do’ for Midwest Cyclists!

