Boulder Junction’s Musky Fun Run – August 7th!

Boulder Junction, WI – The Musky Capital of the World® will host the Musky Jamboree this summer, from Friday, August 6 thru Sunday, August 8, 2021. A variety of activities take place each day. Moving forward, Boulder Junction’s Musky Fun Run will now happen on the Saturday morning of Musky Jamboree Weekend.

The Musky Fun Run will start and finish at the Boulder Junction Sports & Rec Park/Earl Sturm Ballfield, 5352 Park St. Check-in time for the race is Saturday morning 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. The 5K & 10K race begins promptly at 8:00 a.m. The even uses a staggered start line to allow for more distance between runners. 1K & 100-yard Dash kids’ races begin immediately following the last 10K racer, at approximately 9:00 a.m. The awards ceremony immediately follows the race.

Registration fee for the 5K & 10K race is $30. This includes a cotton unisex T-shirt, refreshments, chip-timed bib, and awards ceremony. Kids races are free and include awards and participation prize but no T-shirt.

Due to DNR event permitting requirements, preregistration is required. No walk-in registrations can occur this year. Online registration (⇐ Link) opens now through Thursday, August 5th, 12 noon. Printable forms (⇐ Link) may be dropped off at Chamber Office through Thursday, August 5th at 12 noon.

For the 5K & 10K Runs, medals await the top three males and top three females in each of the following age categories: 12 & under, 13-16, 17-29; 30-39; 40-49; 50-59, 60-69, 70+. Award plaques will honor the top male and top female overall.

Kid’s Races are open to children 10 and under. Medals await the top 2 finishers in the 1K and 100-yard dash plus a participation prize to each entrant.

Parking is available at the Ballpark and the Flats (Marsh Road directly across from the Chamber Office). Strollers & leashed pets are permitted for the race.

For a detailed schedule of the entire Musky Jamboree Weekend visit muskyjamboree.com or for general information about Boulder Junction visit boulderjct.org or call the Chamber at 715-385-2400.