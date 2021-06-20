Silent Sports

June 2021

Human Interest
Father’s Day/Mother’s Day Silent Sports Stuff

Father’s Day/Mother’s Day Silent Sports Stuff

By Bruce Steinberg
06/20/2021
Hey, Moms & Dads!

What sorts of Silent Sports stuff did you receive for your special day? (Wish I had done this earlier for Mom’s Day, but you’ve still got the gifts, right?) And they don’t have to be Silent Sports-type gifts. Here are some of mine, with captions, and I hope many of you share some of yours!

No. 1: Dad on XC Skis Action Figure! Our son received a 3D printer from Mom & Dad some time ago. In addition to making replacement parts for his astrophotography telescope, which can capture distant galaxies and nebulae even from our Illinois driveway, our son made this 3D image of Dad on cross-country skis. Well, the prototype with the more anatomically correct legs had to be tossed. Seems they couldn’t support the rest of the action figure. Notice the sunglasses, too, and that everything else is anatomically correct. Well, so I’m saying.

No. 2. Ah, yes, the T-Shirt! But I don’t have green, and now I do. Made out of cotton, this is for stylin’ in, not running. As such, when worn to gatherings, the shirt can tell folks something I like to do, or give a warning that a shower is needed.

And No. 3. This should be self-explanatory. Just that there’s an indicator bar to the right on the glass that shows, as more fuel is poured in and consumed, how much weaker, lamer, and unfunny the Dad Jokes get. Atop the bottles is a swimming pull float. With all the the swim gear I’ve received lately, as long as I just stand in the pool, at least I’ll appear to be a fast, experienced swimmer.

