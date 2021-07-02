Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

July 2021 – WOW!

Articles
Menu

Take a Tour on Why Silent Sporters LOVE Bikepacking!

CyclingEventsHuman Interest
Celebrating the Fabulous Phil Van Valkenberg!

Celebrating the Fabulous Phil Van Valkenberg!

By Bruce Steinberg
07/02/2021
61
0
Share:

Georgia & Phil: Keep on cycling! Click on images to enlarge.

Dear Readers: Many months ago, the great, cycling-dedicated and all around good guy  Phil Van Valkenberg called me out of the blue to pitch a story on the CamRock Trail expansion. There may be someone out there in combination as modest and accomplished as Phil, but not many. Despite all he has been through, cancer, stroke –  the man kept asking how I was doing, extolling Cambridge, Rockdale, and the trail. Also, the area’s history and the people of the Dane County Chamber. Phil’s life partner, Georgia, had to provide me with the history on Phil.

High above Mayors Playground looking south towards Rockday with the CamRock trail and mountain bike singletrack below. Photo by Mike Repyak. 

This led to the fabulous story and its sidebar in the Silent Sports Magazine‘s April 2021 issue – A Path Worth Pursuing: CamRock County Park Trail Project to Connect Outdoor Enthusiasts Across Southern Wisconsin, by contributors Samantha Haas and Mike Repyak. (Thank you both!)

That April issue also has a profile on Phil in The Front Page.  Phil made it clear that he would like the new trail connection named for Gaylord Nelson, former Governor, U.S. Senator, environmentalist, and founder of Earth Day. Phil still values with all his heart that Nelson provided a dedication / introduction to one of Phil’s books, Bicycle Escape Routes, saying, “I’ll never forget he did that for me.”

But, the powers that be thought otherwise, and dedicated the new and beautiful connector trail in Phil’s name. And, on August 1, 2021, a dedication ceremony and party will honor Mr. Phil Van Valkenberg. And how so very right that is!

Here is more information from the organizers:

Viking-horned Phil Van Valkenberg sit-skiing with guide Jay Dahlke on 2/24/21, going 4K for his Virtual Adapted Birkie. Photographer and Phil’s life partner Georgia Kaftan said, “This is two months after a bad fall put him in the hospital and he had to start over learning to walk. He never gives up.”

Here is the basic information about dedication of the new Phil Van Valkenberg Trail.  There may be more information about who will be speaking at the ceremony. Also, Phil is donating 3 of his vintage bikes to be auctioned off for the fund raiser for the second trail. Those bikes  as well as my almost never ridden custom Waterford will be put up on ebay a couple weeks before the dedication with ebay auction ending on the day of the event. Photos and more information about the bikes to follow.

Please spread the word and help us make this a great event for all the people who worked hard to make the trail happen.   Who are we? The Friends of the CamRock to Glacial Drumlin Connector Trail Inc.  Will it be fun?  You bet! BRING your family and friends. Enjoy: Hors d’oeuvres and  non alcoholic beverages on us or come early and order lunch  and a glass of wine from the winery’s scrumptious menu. Dance to the music! Ride or walk the part of the trail already completed  from Cambridge to Rockdale or  through the Vineyards development. Take home some cool stuff and feel good about donating to the future development and  amenities for the trail.

 

 

 

TagsCamRockCelebrationPhil Van Valkenberg
Previous Article

Bayfield and Sawyer Counties Join with Area ...

Next Article

NICA & GRiT: Erasing Barriers and Bringing ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.