Celebrating the Fabulous Phil Van Valkenberg!

Please spread the word and help us make this a great event for all the people who worked hard to make the trail happen.

Who are we? The Friends of the CamRock to Glacial Drumlin Connector Trail Inc. Will it be fun? You bet! BRING your family and friends. Enjoy: Hors d’oeuvres and non alcoholic beverages on us or come early and order lunch and a glass of wine from the winery’s scrumptious menu. Dance to the music! Ride or walk the part of the trail already completed from Cambridge to Rockdale or through the Vineyards development. Take home some cool stuff and feel good about donating to the future development and amenities for the trail.