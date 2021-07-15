Join us for Project Mobility’s Signature Events!

Project Mobility is our non-profit dedicated to providing freedom and mobility through adaptive cycling. For most going out for a bike ride is as simple as that, hop on your bike and go. For some this requires special bikes designed for their specific need.

These bikes can be expensive. Through these kind of events Project Mobility has given away over 50 bikes, and through adaptive bike days countless others have been given the opportunity to experience cycling for the first time.

With multiple options for attendance, Virtual and In-Person, this is a great year to join us at Everybody Rides and the Hops for Hope 5k.

Everybody Rides