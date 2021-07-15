Silent Sports

July 2021 – WOW!

Take a Tour on Why Silent Sporters LOVE Bikepacking!

CyclingEvents
Join us for Project Mobility’s Signature Events!

By Bruce Steinberg
07/15/2021
213
0
By the Bike Rack, St. Charles, IL
Everybody Rides 2021
Hops For Hope 2021

Project Mobility is our non-profit dedicated to providing freedom and mobility through adaptive cycling. For most going out for a bike ride is as simple as that, hop on your bike and go. For some this requires special bikes designed for their specific need.

These bikes can be expensive. Through these kind of events Project Mobility has given away over 50 bikes, and through adaptive bike days countless others have been given the opportunity to experience cycling for the first time.

With multiple options for attendance, Virtual and In-Person, this is a great year to join us at Everybody Rides and the Hops for Hope 5k.

Everybody Rides
Hal and A happy family with their adaptive bike

More than just a bike ride, Everybody Rides provides people with disabilities and wounded veterans adaptive bicycles.

The 9th annual Everybody Rides bike ride is next month. Everybody rides features route options from a 10 mile trail ride up to a 62 mile road ride. There are also Virtual options for those who aren’t comfortable with In-Person events.

Enjoy the ride, then join us after for The Party In The Park. Featuring our Adaptive Bike Giveaway, live music, local beer, and food.
Register to Ride Today
Everybody Rides Needs Volunteers! Click here to learn more
Testimonial about Everybody rides

Hops for Hope 5k

Hops for Hope 5K is a twist on the traditional 5K! The event is timed and the course is certified. Whether you are a serious runner or walker if you love beer, this event is for you. We have 4 different options this year; In-Person 5K with Beer Stops, In-Person 5K with No Beer Stops, Virtual 5K and Awards Ceremony Only.

Throughout the 5K there will be 6 Refueling Stations (Beer Stops) featuring local craft breweries handing out 3-ounce beer samples to participants.
Register for Hops for Hope
Man running in Beer Jersey
Best Races in the US Hops for Hope 5k
