Keweenaw Peninsula’s Newest Trail is an Adrenaline Rush

Patrick Bosse

Fast, swooping Whipsaw Mountain Biking Trail is Michigan’s newest adrenaline rush on the Keweenaw Peninsula

CALUMET, Michigan (July 21, 2021) — Maintaining heart-racing speed, intermediate and advanced mountain bikers can whip back and forth down the newest steep descent in the Copper Harbor Trail System on Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula. The Whipsaw Trail is located south of Copper Harbor, Michigan, in Grant Township at Rock Solid Trail Contracting, LLC’s East Bluff Bike Park. Not for the faint of heart, there’s no turning back on this one-way, three-quarter-mile, downhill thrill ride. This rocks-and-loose-soil trail includes occasional medium-sized jumps that rocket riders airborne — although bikers can easily roll the jumps if they want to stay earthbound.

“The trail is named after the two-man saw used during the Keweenaw’s 1800s logging era,” said Nathan Miller, executive director of the Copper Harbor Trails Club. “It features a series of multiple swooping berms and jaw-clenching, fast descents. Give it a rip next time you’re pushing your adrenaline limits in our internationally renowned mountain biking region.”

To reach the Whipsaw Trail, thrill-seekers can park in the area off Mandan Road located about 1.4 miles past the end of US-41. From there, they climb to the top of East Bluff then cruise one-quarter mile down the Flo’Rion Trail to the start of the Whipsaw. Then it’s streaking down the twisty route to the intersection of Magic Carpet Trail and Summer School Trail to choose their next uphill or downhill adventure.

The Copper Harbor Trails Club partners with Rock Solid Trail Contracting to continually add new trails each year. This ensures mountain bikers always have new challenges in the area. E-bikes are allowed at East Bluff Bike Park and additional areas are being considered. To get updates on trail development and conditions, visit www.copperharbortrails.org.

The Keweenaw Peninsula is the northernmost part of Michigan. Despite its name, the area is actually an island because the Keweenaw Waterway separates it from the main part of the Upper Peninsula. The Keweenaw juts into Lake Superior with almost 125 miles of shoreline. It is a nationally renowned outdoor recreational destination for mountain bikers, paddlers, hikers, snowmobilers, skiers and more. With a past in copper mining, several historical sites are preserved for unique visitor experiences today. Learn more about the Keweenaw Peninsula at www.keweenaw.info or on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Contact: Brad Barnett, executive director, Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau, (906) 337-4579; BBarnett@keweenaw.info

CREDIT PHOTOS TO: Chris Guibert