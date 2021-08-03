August 14th: Lake Mattoon Row 4 Dough for a Great Cause!

Vanessa Duncan

Saturday, August 14th, Lake Mattoon will host the 2021 Row 4 Dough fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics Illinois Region I. Starting at the Lake Mattoon Beach, teams of 5 rowers/paddlers will race to complete a half marathon rowing distance with each member of the row team consecutively completing 2.6 miles.

What Is Row 4 Dough?

Row 4 Dough is an exercise fundraising event benefiting the athletes of Special Olympics Illinois. This event challenges participants to row a 5K, half marathon, or a full marathon. In 2021, participants have the option to attend one of our in-person Row 4 Dough events or pick their date, time, and method to Row 4 Dough virtually. Rowers are encouraged to compete as a five-person team (rowing 13.1 miles), a 10-person team (rowing 26.2 miles) or as an individual (rowing a 5K).

Event Details:

Check-in of Rowing Teams will start at 8:00am in the Lake Mattoon Pavilion, followed by the Opening Ceremony on the Lake Mattoon Beach at 8:50am. At 9:00am, a rower from each team will kick-off the competition to complete a half marathon rowing distance with each member of the row team consecutively completing 2.6 miles. After the competition, around 12:00pm, we will have a lunch and awards ceremony to present the trophies for the Speedy Paddlers (First Place Team), Sunken Canoe (Last Place Team), Best Team Costume, and Greatest Spirit!

Cost

All rowers must collect a minimum of $50 in donations from family, friends, and coworkers. Each rower to reach the fundraising minimum of $50 will receive a Row 4 Dough workout shirt. Your participation in Row 4 Dough will give you that feel-good energy as you support Special Olympics Illinois, but it may also give you a prize. All those who go the distance are entered into a raffle to win a Yeti Cooler. Participants will receive one entry for every $250 raised by September 12.

Register at: https://soill.donordrive.com/event/RowLakeMattoon