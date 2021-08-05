Borah Epic Donated to American Birkebeiner

From the ABSF

After nine years, the Borah Foundation is passing ownership of the Borah Epic to the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation!

Hayward, Wi. – August 5, 2021 – The Borah Epic was founded in 2013 with the intent of hosting an unforgettable mountain bike race on the pristine singletrack trails between Cable and Hayward, Wisconsin. Since its start in 2013 with less than 200 participants to its most recent 2021 event with close to 1,000 riders, the Borah Epic has paid tribute to some of the Midwest’s best trails.

The ABSF is flattered to be selected to take what the Borah Foundation has built and nurture that into the future. Two very important parts of the ABSF mission are to host World Class Events and help people of all ages get outside and lead a healthy active lifestyle.

“It is enormously flattering to be selected to nurture the Epic event into the future. Our entire staff and events crew is ready to dig in to make sure that we propel the event positively. We will endeavor to honor the past while providing an expanded future for the event,” noted Ben Popp, Executive Director of the ABSF.

The ABSF is excited for the future of its Bike brand with the popular Fat Bike Birkie on the famous American Birkebeiner ski trail, the Telemark Ascent going into its 2nd year with a combination of singletrack and ski trails that expose riders multiple times to the incredible views from the top of Mt. Telemark, and now with the addition of the historic Epic event – one of the most important singletrack races in the Upper Midwest.

“Ski, Run, Bike, Live are all equally important elements of the ABSF brand, and the Epic will be a foundational element of the Bike brand into the future,” says Joe Vadeboncoeur, COO of the ABSF. “Our family of cycling events and the MTB trails project at Mt. Telemark will all help expand the ABSF bike brand to it’s potential.”

The Borah Foundation and the Epic event, have provided a donation to the CAMBA trails organization in the past, and as the new owners of the event, the ABSF intends to continue to contribute to the CAMBA trails via the proceeds from the Epic Singletrack event.

“We could not be more excited about transitioning the Epic to ABSF, I’ve witnessed firsthand the ABSF’s ability to host world-class events,” Chris Jackson says of ABSF. “I am extremely confident in their ability to take the Borah Epic to even greater heights, continuing to build upon what we have started.”

ABSF is currently preparing for the 10th annual race and will be releasing more details soon. Interested riders can find more information at www.birkie.com.

About the American Birkebeiner® Ski Foundation and Birkie® Events

Located near Hayward and Cable, Wisconsin, the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, is known for its signature American Birkebeiner Ski Marathon held each February. Today, the Birkie brand has grown to over 45 different events spread over 13 different weekends and to encompass a year-round lifestyle that provides healthy, active events for thousands of outdoor fitness enthusiasts of all levels. www.Birkie.com

About Borah Teamwear

Borah Teamwear is one of the leading custom sports apparel companies in North America, producing high-quality custom gear for cyclists, runners, triathletes, and skiers. All of Borah’s products are 100% custom-made at the company’s solar-powered headquarters in Coon Valley, WI, where the latest technological advancements in sustainable apparel design and production are utilized.

