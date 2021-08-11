Comprehensive Trails Plan Survey Needed Now! 

(link ⇒) Comprehensive Online Trails Plan Survey Please make sure to fill out the onlineand tell your family and friends to fill it out too. Time is running out and we need you to chime in. Thanks.

Legal Challenge:

A recent review of public records prove what we’ve suspected all along: opening the Stower to snowmobiles is just the first step towards making the Stower a year-round motorized trail.

Polk County leadership is helping out their own by circumventing the aforementioned Comprehensive Online Trails Plan as well as the newly formed citizen committee on parks and trails. County leadership recently authorized new ATV trail in NW Polk County before the Planning effort even got off the ground and currently they are working to eliminate the county’s only mountain bike trail. Can you believe these people?

Our lawsuit is critical to the future of our local parks and trails. We’re always looking for donations so help out if you can. See below for details.

City of St Croix Falls Survey:

(link ⇒) St Croix Falls also has an online survey regarding their local parks and trails, which includes the Gandy Dancer State Trail. You are encouraged to take this survey whether or not you live in the city.

Peace,

Brook Waalen

Friends of Stower 7 Lakes State Trail

715-566-3061