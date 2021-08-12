August 21, 2021: Underdown Trail Races – and the Race Director is Chris Schotz! So it HAS to be Good!

WHAT ARE THE UNDERDOWN TRAIL RACES?

Still rowdy since 1989, the Underdown Trail Races are grassroots trail runs in Northern Wisconsin. It’s conveniently located only 6 miles off of Highway 51 and offers runners a wilderness experience on challenging trails formed from glaciers that swept the area thousands of years ago. The course is primarily singletrack climbing hills (up to 70!) that pass by isolated lakes.

This year the race will be held in concurrently with the Thunderdown in the Underdown Wisconsin Endurance Mountain Biking Series (WEMS) races for a bigger post-event party than ever before. More info on WEMS races here. If you need a course description, listen to the event’s theme song here!

***PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING WARNINGS***

We want to be straightforward and make sure that you’re not getting into something you don’t expect.