August 2021 – WOW AGAIN! Joe Kusomoto/USO&PC

August 21, 2021: Underdown Trail Races – and the Race Director is Chris Schotz! So it HAS to be Good!

By Bruce Steinberg
08/12/2021
50K, MARATHON, HALF MARATHON, GLEASON, WI

One of several remote lakes on the course.

WHAT ARE THE UNDERDOWN TRAIL RACES?

Still rowdy since 1989, the Underdown Trail Races are grassroots trail runs in Northern Wisconsin. It’s conveniently located only 6 miles off of Highway 51 and offers runners a wilderness experience on challenging trails formed from glaciers that swept the area thousands of years ago. The course is primarily singletrack climbing hills (up to 70!) that pass by isolated lakes.

This year the race will be held in concurrently with the Thunderdown in the Underdown Wisconsin Endurance Mountain Biking Series (WEMS) races for a bigger post-event party than ever before. More info on WEMS races here. If you need a course description, listen to the event’s theme song here!

***PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING WARNINGS***

We want to be straightforward and make sure that you’re not getting into something you don’t expect.

  • This is a challenging trail run on challenging terrain that goes through some remote areas.

  • Cell phone service will be spotty at best.

  • You should consider your ability and fitness carefully before signing up. You should be comfortable being alone and have experience taking care of yourself in the woods.

  • It is meant to be a physical and mental test that allows you to test your trail running mettle.

  • If you have not trail run before, we recommend signing up one of our shorter races first.

  • Bears are in the area. None were seen during prior races, but they are present. You should be comfortable and have experience in the woods in this type of event before signing up.

  • Finish it and you just might burst with pride and happiness!

WHAT DO YOU GET?

Custom Underdown buff

We strive to provide you with a fun and challenging event that gives you a valuable experience. Each distance is limited to 100 runners to provide a intimate trail experience for each runner. As part of that experience, you will get the following with your entry:

  • Well-marked, backcountry challenging singletrack course

  • Custom Underdown buff

  • Custom, commemorative Underdown pint glass for finishers

  • Finisher awards

  • Stocked aid stations and drop bag transport

  • Complimentary coffee, tea, and hot chocolate before, during, and after the run for runners and guests.

  • After race party – burgers, beer, and other goodies with live music

  • Race photo digital downloads

RACE TEAM PROFILES

