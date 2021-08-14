Support the Telemark Preserve!
Kristin Thompson, Advancement Director: Landmark Conservancy
500 E Main St., Suite 307 Menomonie, WI 54751
Landmark Conservancy has signed a land contract to purchase the western 218 acres of the Mt. Telemark property from the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF). As an accredited, nonprofit land trust, we are able to ensure protection of this land in perpetuity, safeguarding its ecological features as well as the Northwoods experience cherished by area residents and visitors.
Your support of Landmark’s acquisition of this property helps us protect the land forever and make it available for low-impact public use. Activities may include development of quiet trails, improvement of wildlife habitat, sustainable forest management, and removal of invasive plants. Preserving the land in its natural, forested state provides multiple benefits as our climate changes. It will protect the Namekagon Watershed and also the St. Croix River, a national treasure. Together, the Namekagon and the St. Croix were among the first rivers to receive the National Wild and Scenic River designation.
- Intact forest within the Telemark preserve protects groundwater resources that in turn preserves coldwater fish habitat.
- Large, contiguous blocks of forestland provide wildlife migration corridors.
- Residents and visitors will have access to backcountry hiking, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, birdwatching and wildlife viewing, and potential hunting opportunities.
Telemark Preserve Information Session
August 19 @ 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm
Day/Time:
Thursday, August 19 – 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm
Description:
Come learn from Landmark Conservancy Board and Staff about our planned purchase of this 218-acre forested property. There will be light refreshments and the program will begin at 4:30.
Registration:
RSVPs requested – Please send to kristin@landmarkwi.org
or call 715-235-8850
Additional Information:
Location:
Cable Natural History Museum – Education Room
13470 County Highway M, Cable, WI 54821