Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

August 2021 – WOW AGAIN! Joe Kusomoto/USO&PC

Articles
Menu

Wausau24! Shout outs to: Rebecca Tuley – New owner and Race Director in her 1st year directing the race. Chris Schotz (contributing Silent Sports Magazine columnist) 1st Place in 24 hour, 2-Person Male(with team mate Todd Troskey) Simon Larson(Spouse of contributing Silent Sports columnist Andrea Larson) 1st Place in 12 Hour Male Solo

Events
Support the Telemark Preserve!

Support the Telemark Preserve!

By Bruce Steinberg
08/14/2021
154
0
Share:
Aerial View of Telemark Lodge, 1997. Photo credit: ©American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation.

Kristin Thompson, Advancement Director: Landmark Conservancy

500 E Main St., Suite 307 Menomonie, WI 54751

kristin@landmarkwi.org or 715-869-1749

Landmark Conservancy has signed a land contract to purchase the western 218 acres of the Mt. Telemark property from the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF). As an accredited, nonprofit land trust, we are able to ensure protection of this land in perpetuity, safeguarding its ecological features as well as the Northwoods experience cherished by area residents and visitors.

Your support of Landmark’s acquisition of this property helps us protect the land forever and make it available for low-impact public use. Activities may include development of quiet trails, improvement of wildlife habitat, sustainable forest management, and removal of invasive plants. Preserving the land in its natural, forested state provides multiple benefits as our climate changes. It will protect the Namekagon Watershed and also the St. Croix River, a national treasure. Together, the Namekagon and the St. Croix were among the first rivers to receive the National Wild and Scenic River designation.

Permanent land protection provides the following key benefits to the region:
  • Intact forest within the Telemark preserve protects groundwater resources that in turn preserves coldwater fish habitat.
  • Large, contiguous blocks of forestland provide wildlife migration corridors.
  • Residents and visitors will have access to backcountry hiking, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, birdwatching and wildlife viewing, and potential hunting opportunities.

    Telemark Preserve Information Session

    August 19 @ 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm

    Day/Time:
    Thursday, August 19 – 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm

    Description:
    Come learn from Landmark Conservancy Board and Staff about our planned purchase of this 218-acre forested property. There will be light refreshments and the program will begin at 4:30.

    Registration:
    RSVPs requested – Please send to kristin@landmarkwi.org
    or call 715-235-8850

    Additional Information:

    Location:
    Cable Natural History Museum – Education Room
    13470 County Highway M, Cable, WI 54821

    + Google Calendar+ iCal Export

    DETAILS

    Date:
    August 19
    Time:
    4:00 pm – 5:30 pm
Read Press Release
Landmark Conservancy Telemark Acquisition

Click on image for a larger picture to show the details and labels.

Are you passionate about protecting the natural legacy of Wisconsin?

Please join with Landmark Conservancy and support our purchase of this land for conservation. In addition to cash gifts, we can accept stock and IRA distributions.

Questions? Contact Kristin Thompson, Advancement Director at kristin@landmarkwi.org or 715-869-1749

Make a Financial Donation

(Link ⇒) Donate Now!

(Link ⇒) Pledge Your Support

The property will be open to the public for non-motorized recreation. This includes hiking, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, trapping, and wildlife viewing. If grant funds from Wisconsin DNR are used to help purchase the property, hunting would be allowed unless there is a contradicting town ordinance. Trails will likely be narrow in size and provide a different, more intimate Northwoods experience than surrounding trails. Infrastructure will be minimal such as interpretive signage and a small parking area.

All existing encumbrances will be apparent when we investigate title. Landmark will honor the permanent easement of the Birkie Trail, and biking may be allowed along this trail.

The Telemark Preserve

Telemark 6
Telemark 1
Telemark 7
Telemark 5
Telemark 3
Telemark 2Telemark 4Telemark 10
Telemark 11
Telemark 9
Telemark 6
Telemark 1

Telemark 5

Telemark 7Telemark 3

 

TagsABSFLandmark ConservancyMt. Telemark
Previous Article

August 21, 2021: Underdown Trail Races – ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.