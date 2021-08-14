Support the Telemark Preserve!

Landmark Conservancy has signed a land contract to purchase the western 218 acres of the Mt. Telemark property from the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF). As an accredited, nonprofit land trust, we are able to ensure protection of this land in perpetuity, safeguarding its ecological features as well as the Northwoods experience cherished by area residents and visitors.

Your support of Landmark’s acquisition of this property helps us protect the land forever and make it available for low-impact public use. Activities may include development of quiet trails, improvement of wildlife habitat, sustainable forest management, and removal of invasive plants. Preserving the land in its natural, forested state provides multiple benefits as our climate changes. It will protect the Namekagon Watershed and also the St. Croix River, a national treasure. Together, the Namekagon and the St. Croix were among the first rivers to receive the National Wild and Scenic River designation.