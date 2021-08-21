Update: Stower, Gandy, Events, Lawsuit, & Friends

The half-marathon was canceled due to weather but we will still have a virtual race complete with a medals ceremony (Sept 25, Amery). Look for more details next week.

Full Gandy Relay on the Gandy Dancer State Trail

gandydancertrail.org. If you’re ready for one more fun race consider the Full Gandy Relay on August 28. More details can be found on the attached poster or at

Trail Maintenance As you know, last spring Polk County prohibited Friends of Stower from doing any trail maintenance. That’s why the trail corridor is unappealing and the trail surface is marked with holes and ruts. Be careful out there.

It’s hard to know exactly what is going on with trail maintenance because county leadership has eliminated the Parks Department! Parks and trails responsibilities are currently administered by the Highway Department. Stranger yet, many trail policy decisions are apparently handled by the Public Safety & Public Works Committee thereby bypassing the decision-making protocols that the county approved just over a year ago. It’s fair to describe the county these days as a little schizophrenic.

The Stower Lawsuit Next week we have a court date and will finally be able to at least touch on some of the primary issues that form the basis of our legal complaint. Until now the vast majority of our efforts have been focused on just keeping this lawsuit alive while the county and the DNR try to get it kicked out of court. I’m hoping for some good news next week and will report back to you as soon as possible. We’re in this for the long haul so if you can donate to the cause please do.