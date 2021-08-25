Silent Sports

August 2021 – WOW AGAIN! Joe Kusomoto/USO&PC

Thank you George Pastorino for showing so much good from Project Mobility, Hal Honeyman and his family, and all the volunteers and riders. So outstanding to see children receive bikes designed just for them and their situation, riding and smiling, bikes given to them for free by the kindness and generosity of others. And it was so good for this managing editor to be out and about at this event, meeting the people who make it great!

In Honor of Our Great Facebook Followers & Likers: Half Off an Annual Subscription!

By Bruce Steinberg
08/25/2021
Half Off an Annual Subscription in Honor of Facebook Followers, Likers, & Jack!

In Honor of all our Facebook Followers and Likers

Silent Sports Magazine is offering half off the annual subscription price. That’s only $12.48 for a full year of monthly delivery to your home.

Three Easy Ways To Take Advantage

Happy First Birthday, Jack – Already paddling like Mom & Dad!

Also, in honor of the amazing son of the outstanding Rebecca and Mike Davis –  Jack –  who turned 1 year old this August, all you have to do is:

1) Click on this link https://www.shopmmclocal.com/product/silent-sports-magazine/, register for a 1-year subscription, and when you get to the Coupon Code, type in the name –  Jack –  and the price gets reduced by half and the offer is yours. Or . . .

2) Use the QR Code to get you to the same place, order a 1-year subscription, and then type in the coupon code –  Jack.

3) Or  call Lynn Schoohs at 715-258-4360 and say “Jack” with your 1-year subsciption conversation for the same deal.

Jack is very popular

Your favorite magazine covering non-motorized sports in the upper Midwest, written by and for the people, events, trails, waterways, businesses, chambers, and communities of Silent Sports. And you’ve seen the changes: more pages, stories, expanded number of contributors, and amazing photos. In founder Greg Marr’s tradition, Silent Sports Magazine  is back!

Thank you (!!!) for being one of the Silent Sports Magazine  Facebook page Likers and Followers, and we hope this shows you our appreciation!

Offer good through Labor Day Weekend . . . or when Jack says otherwise

 

 

