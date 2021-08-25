Rutabaga Boat & Paddle Swap Sept. 11th

Thank you George Pastorino for showing so much good from Project Mobility, Hal Honeyman and his family, and all the volunteers and riders. So outstanding to see children receive bikes designed just for them and their situation, riding and smiling, bikes given to them for free by the kindness and generosity of others. And it was so good for this managing editor to be out and about at this event, meeting the people who make it great!
Canoe, Kayak, Stand Up Paddleboard, and Paddle SWAP!
Rutabaga Paddlesports is hosting a swap for our customers to purchase and sell used canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and paddles!
The swap will take place September 11th, 2021 in our back lot located at 220 West Broadway, Monona WI 53716. Gates open at 10am, and the event will go on until 8pm. The shop itself will also have several items priced 50-70% off!
If you are interested in selling your boat(s) and/or paddle(s), registration for the swap is available by clicking here