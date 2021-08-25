Rutabaga Boat & Paddle Swap Sept. 11th

Rutabaga Paddlesports is hosting a swap for our customers to purchase and sell used canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and paddles!

The swap will take place September 11th, 2021 in our back lot located at 220 West Broadway, Monona WI 53716. Gates open at 10am, and the event will go on until 8pm. The shop itself will also have several items priced 50-70% off!