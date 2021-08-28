Rescheduled Stower Half Marathon & 5k

Brook Waalen

The Stower Half Marathon and 5K is underway now until September 25th. The trail is conveniently marked for a down-and-back for those who wish run the half marathon from the Amery trailhead or the 5k from the Nye trailhead. When finished participants may email their name, race and time (optional) to brookwaalen@lakeland.ws . Watch the Friends of Stower Facebook page for regular race updates.

Participants will receive a medal for participating while supplies last. Medals will be distributed in-person September 25 from 9:00AM-Noon at the trailhead in Amery.

Trail Maintenance Update: Polk County is solely responsible for this year’s trail maintenance. Staff have been running equipment on the trail intermittently to mow and trim trees. The county has not communicated with us about this work. They certainly could use our help and guidance and we stand ready to bring this trail back up to standard but county leadership doesn’t want our help yet. Now that we’ve had some rain it would be a great time to grade and pack the trail so it is ready for the crush of people who will be on it this fall. Instead, the trail is marked with tire tracks. I don’t know if the county will allow anyone to repair these marks before they set. Keep the faith though.

Fundraising Challenge: I challenge you to donate generously to the Friends of Stower Legal Defense Fund. We have a fantastic attorney and we’re getting good results but the real court battle hasn’t even started yet. I’m sure you’ll be interested to know that Friends of Blue Mounds State Park recently took the DNR to court over a similarly botched planning effort. We’re not the only ones who see problems with the way our public lands are being managed. Donation link below!

Here and now it’s up to people like us to stand up for the integrity of public lands and trails. I do so because I want future generations to have a safe and convenient way to connect with nature. I also want nature to thrive in an increasingly crowded world and trails provide corridors and safe spaces for wildlife just like they do for people. What say you, friend?

See you on the trail!

Brook Waalen

715-566-3061

Friends of Stower Legal Defense Fund

PO Box 203

Amery, WI 54001