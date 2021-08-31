41st Mora Bike Tour Sept. 18

Welcome to the 41st Annual Mora Bike Tour

The 41st annual Mora Bike Tour will start and finish at the Vasaloppet Nordic Center at 400 9th Street N in Mora just east of Mora Elementary School. The tour offers the options of a 25 or 50 mile tour and begins at 8am.

Only the 50-mile tour qualifies for the Mora Classic Series. Any tour distance qualifies for the Motion Series. For more information see morabiketour.org.

Each registered rider will receive a long-sleeve dry weave T-shirt.

REGISTRATION

Click here for Online registration

THE ROUTE

The route will wind around Mora and throughout Kanabec County on hard surface rural roads. The roads are generally flat with mostly gentle hills. See route map here.

SERVICES

Water stops with food and toilet facilities are available along the course. The first water stop closes at 10am; the second at 11am and the last stop closes at 1pm. Race services and route signs may not be available if you choose to start earlier or later than the 8am start time.

SAG WAGON & REPAIRS

If you break down and need a ride back to the Nordic Center, please call the number listed on the course map, which can be picked-up at the start area. You will need to wear a mask for the trip. If you do not have one the driver will provide one to you.

HELMETS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL PARTICIPANTS.

For your safety, riders will be expected to obey the laws of the road and use courtesy, caution and common sense. Intersections will not be controlled.

FREE BIKERS’ LUNCH

After your ride relax and enjoy the complimentary bikers lunch.

VASALOPPET NORDIC CENTER FACILITIES

The tour will start and end at the Vasaloppet Nordic Center. The Nordic Center has men’s and women’s changing rooms, showers, saunas and ample space indoors and outdoors to visit, unwind and refuel after the ride.

COURSE MAP

The start of this year’s race heads south from the Nordic Center due to construction of the new high school. Please follow the signs. Unexpected road construction or closures could force other changes in the route.