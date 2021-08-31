Presque Isle Voters Petition For Enactment of Wake Ordinance

Susie Gawriluk

On Saturday, August 28, 2021, Presque Isle voters filed a petition for Direct Legislation with the Town of Presque Isle WI requesting that the Hazardous Wake Ordinance prepared by the Town’s Ordinance Committee and reviewed by the DNR be passed by the Town Board without amendment.

This proposed Ordinance states that the operation of a boat in a manner that intentionally magnifies its wake for recreational purposes such as wake boarding, wave surfing or wake jumping is prohibited on any lake or river within the Township boundaries.

The filing asked for this action under Wisconsin statute 9.20 allowing for this request. The action was facilitated by the Last Wilderness Alliance, lastwildernessalliance.org.

In two days, 150 registered voters signed the petition, significant given the overall population.

The law requires the Board to take action within 30 days of certification of the petitions by the Clerk. If the Board does not approve the Ordinance, it will be scheduled for a binding referendum at the next election in the spring of 2022.

The present Presque Isle Town Board refused to consider the proposed Ordinance prepared at the direction of the previous Town Board. It is hoped by the petitioners that the current Town Board will pass the Ordinance to avoid property and environmental damage to the lakes and fisheries in Presque Isle. The Ordinance also seeks to promote safety and protection of the economy and property values of Presque Isle which are so dependent on its unique and beautiful lakes.

