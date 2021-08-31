Wife, Mom, Race Director, Elite Athlete (& Silent Sports Magazine Contributor!) Jackie Hering wins match at the Inaugural Collins Cup Triathlon!

Joe Bainbridge

The Inaugural Collins Cup, held on Aug 28, is the signature event of the Professional Triathletes Organization (PTO) in honor of The Collins family who created the first triathlon in 1974. Held in Šamorín, Slovakia, the Collins Cup promised to be the best live triathlon coverage ever and did not disappoint.

This is big news for the sport of triathlon. But it’s also big news for those of us who enjoy Silent Sports Magazine as three midwestern athletes participated, including Silent Sports contributor Jackie Hering of Wisconsin. Along with Jackie, Justin Metzler and Andrew Starykowicz, both of Illinois, competed as part of the 12-person US Team.

The race is comprised of teams of 6 women and 6 men from three regions, Team USA, Team Europe, and Team International, competing head-to-head in waves of three, one from each team. Waves start at 10-minute Intervals. The distances are: 2K swim, 80K bike and 18K run, totaling 100K, just short of a long course triathlon. All athletes compete on the course at the same time, with no drafting allowed on the bike segment.

Highlights for Team USA

Jackie ran away from both the #3 and #7 top-ranked women in the world for the win. Also, Taylor Knibb straight off 6 consecutive race weekends, including a Silver Medal at the Tokyo Olympics, demolished her competition, including a 17-minute lead over world #1 ranked Daniela Ryf in 2nd place. Both women won bonus points for their time differentials over their competition.

Congratulations Jackie and Taylor, and Team USA!

For a mind-blowing video on training for the Collins Cup, please click on ⇒ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8tOVlrfh0as

Collins Cup Website: https://thecollinscup.protriathletes.org/broadcast-information/