August 2021 – WOW AGAIN! Joe Kusomoto/USO&PC

Thank you George Pastorino for showing so much good from Project Mobility, Hal Honeyman and his family, and all the volunteers and riders. So outstanding to see children receive bikes designed just for them and their situation, riding and smiling, bikes given to them for free by the kindness and generosity of others. And it was so good for this managing editor to be out and about at this event, meeting the people who make it great!

EventsMultisport
Wife, Mom, Race Director, Elite Athlete (& Silent Sports Magazine Contributor!) Jackie Hering wins match at the Inaugural Collins Cup Triathlon!

By Bruce Steinberg
08/31/2021
99
0
Wife, Mom, Elite Triathlete and Snowshoer, Race Director, Silent Sports Magazine contributor, and now Collins Cup standout, Jackie Hering!

Joe Bainbridge

The Inaugural Collins Cup, held on Aug 28, is the signature event of the Professional Triathletes Organization (PTO) in honor of The Collins family who created the first triathlon in 1974.  Held in Šamorín, Slovakia, the Collins Cup promised to be the best live triathlon coverage ever and did not disappoint.  

Contributor Jackie Hering working as Race Director for Big Swell Swim, Devil’s Lake (see http://www.bigswellswim.com) a race put on since 2014, holding daughter Skylar. (A snowshoe race elite as well!)

This is big news for the sport of triathlon. But it’s also big news for those of us who enjoy Silent Sports Magazine as three midwestern athletes participated, including Silent Sports contributor Jackie Hering of Wisconsin.  Along with Jackie, Justin Metzler and Andrew Starykowicz, both of Illinois, competed as part of the 12-person US Team. 

The race is comprised of teams of 6 women and 6 men from three regions, Team USA, Team Europe, and Team International, competing head-to-head in waves of three, one from each team. Waves start at 10-minute Intervals. The distances are: 2K swim, 80K bike and 18K run, totaling 100K, just short of a long course triathlon. All athletes compete on the course at the same time, with no drafting allowed on the bike segment.

Highlights for Team USA

Jackie ran away from both the #3 and #7 top-ranked women in the world for the win. Also, Taylor Knibb straight off 6 consecutive race weekends, including a Silver Medal at the Tokyo Olympics, demolished her competition, including a 17-minute lead over world #1 ranked Daniela Ryf in 2nd place.  Both women won bonus points for their time differentials over their competition. 

Congratulations Jackie and Taylor, and Team USA!

For a mind-blowing video on training for the Collins Cup, please click on ⇒ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8tOVlrfh0as

Collins Cup Website: https://thecollinscup.protriathletes.org/broadcast-information/

 

