September Cover! Hannah Ray J/Marty Colbert

September Cover!!!

Thank you George Pastorino for showing so much good from Project Mobility, Hal Honeyman and his family, and all the volunteers and riders. So outstanding to see children receive bikes designed just for them and their situation, riding and smiling, bikes given to them for free by the kindness and generosity of others. And it was so good for this managing editor to be out and about at this event, meeting the people who make it great!

SISU Ski Fest & Other Events: Plan Now!

By Bruce Steinberg
09/07/2021
C'mon Get Happy - Think Snow & SISU! Photo by Jackie Powers, courtesy of SISU.
Jan 7-9, 2022
September news & updates
Mark your calendars for the second weekend in January. You’ll want to be part of the action as we kick off the return of live, in-person ski racing here in the Midwest. The planning team is hard at work, but highlights so far include:
  • 30K SISU & 15K Heikki Lunta ski races
  • 5K Hauska Hiihto Fun Ski
  • Widened start area
  • New “Finnish” Line in Ironwood’s new Downtown City Square
SISU ’22 is Coming!
Live from Ironwood, Michigan

Registration Opens Oct 1st
COVID-19 Creates Uncertainty
We are planning our 2022 event to be as close as possible to our traditional weekend format that we all know and love. However, we know there will need to be modifications due to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic! The following areas will likely be impacted by masking and social distancing restrictions:
  • Expo and Registration at the Ironwood Memorial Building
  • Bussing to the starting line
  • Starting line warming cabins and bathrooms
  • Starting line corrals
  • “Finnish” Line bag drop pick up and changing areas
  • Food service after the race
  • Awards ceremony
We are making contingency plans for varying degrees of restrictions. Our plans will evolve according to recommendations by our local health department and government mandates.
SISU 2021 Community Grants
$6,000 Awarded for Local Projects
Thanks in part to donations from our 2021 virtual event, SISU community grants totaling $6,000 have been awarded to the following recipients:
  • Iron County 4-H for SISU Endurance Team XC ski program
  • Wakefield-Marenisco School District for youth ski equipment
  • 906 Adventure Team for youth mt bike program
  • Mercer School District for youth XC ski program
  • Friends of the Miners Memorial Heritage Park for groomer storage garage
  • Gogebic Community College for walking trail bridge rebuild
  • Penokee Rangers for XC ski trailhead signage
Upcoming Local Events
Copper Peak Trails Fest
Mountain Bike & Trail Running Races
This weekend – Sept 11
Bridges & Bluffs
Half Marathon, Relay & 2 mi Run
Sept 25th
Jack Frost Festival
Ironwood, MI
Oct 1 – Jan 29
Thank You to Our Generous Sponsors
Our Title Sponsor
Gold Sponsors and Partners
Silver Sponsors and Partners
Race Director – Jackie Powers – racedirector@sisuskifest.com
