SISU Ski Fest & Other Events: Plan Now!

C'mon Get Happy - Think Snow & SISU! Photo by Jackie Powers, courtesy of SISU.
Jan 7-9, 2022
Mark your calendars for the second weekend in January. You’ll want to be part of the action as we kick off the return of live, in-person ski racing here in the Midwest. The planning team is hard at work, but highlights so far include:
30K SISU & 15K Heikki Lunta ski races
5K Hauska Hiihto Fun Ski
Widened start area
New “Finnish” Line in Ironwood’s new Downtown City Square
We are planning our 2022 event to be as close as possible to our traditional weekend format that we all know and love. However, we know there will need to be modifications due to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic! The following areas will likely be impacted by masking and social distancing restrictions:
Expo and Registration at the Ironwood Memorial Building
Bussing to the starting line
Starting line warming cabins and bathrooms
Starting line corrals
“Finnish” Line bag drop pick up and changing areas
Food service after the race
Awards ceremony
We are making contingency plans for varying degrees of restrictions. Our plans will evolve according to recommendations by our local health department and government mandates.
SISU 2021 Community Grants
$6,000 Awarded for Local Projects
Thanks in part to donations from our 2021 virtual event, SISU community grants totaling $6,000 have been awarded to the following recipients:
Iron County 4-H for SISU Endurance Team XC ski program
Wakefield-Marenisco School District for youth ski equipment
906 Adventure Team for youth mt bike program
Mercer School District for youth XC ski program
Friends of the Miners Memorial Heritage Park for groomer storage garage
Gogebic Community College for walking trail bridge rebuild