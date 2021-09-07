SISU Ski Fest & Other Events: Plan Now!

COVID-19 Creates Uncertainty

We are planning our 2022 event to be as close as possible to our traditional weekend format that we all know and love. However, we know there will need to be modifications due to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic! The following areas will likely be impacted by masking and social distancing restrictions:

Expo and Registration at the Ironwood Memorial Building

Bussing to the starting line

Starting line warming cabins and bathrooms

Starting line corrals

“Finnish” Line bag drop pick up and changing areas

Food service after the race

Awards ceremony

We are making contingency plans for varying degrees of restrictions. Our plans will evolve according to recommendations by our local health department and government mandates.