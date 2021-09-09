Noque Marathon Registration Open NOW, with Early Bird Rates

Thank you George Pastorino for showing so much good from Project Mobility, Hal Honeyman and his family, and all the volunteers and riders. So outstanding to see children receive bikes designed just for them and their situation, riding and smiling, bikes given to them for free by the kindness and generosity of others. And it was so good for this managing editor to be out and about at this event, meeting the people who make it great!
The 24th annual Noquemanon Ski Marathon registration is now OPEN! The early predictions indicate a cold winter in our future. When you mix that with a warmer than usual Lake Superior…guess what you get? LOTS of snow! At this time the race committee is planning for a return to the traditional point to point 50K and 24K courses and we look forward to hosting participants in-person. Along with plans moving forward for in-person events there are some important changes to take note of:
A virtual option for the 50K and 24K will be available for any participants that choose not to travel or participate in-person. The 50K/24K virtual option WILL count towards Founder and Legacy status.
No Sunday events will be offered in 2022 which will allow the race committee to put all available resources and energy into the Junior Noque (Friday January 21st) and the 50K, 24K, and 12K events (Saturday January 22nd).
The race committee is planning to move the Junior Noque event to Al Quaal Recreation Area in Ishpeming. This will allow for more parking, more visibility of skiers for spectators, and give Junior Noque skiers access to the start line of the premier Noquemanon events.
Registration can be completed on line at www.noquemanon.com. Race pricing is listed below – register by the end of September to take advantage of our lowest available rate. Participants age 24 and under receive a $25 discount at checkout for the 50K, 24K, and 15 Mile Snowshoe event.
We look forward to seeing you in Ishpeming and Marquette this January!
Registrants in the 50K and 24K will self select waves using prior Noquemanon results, up until the wave fills, when registering on-line. We will communicate wave placement availability throughout the year in order to keep people up to date on where things stand with each wave. While final wave placement will be subject to verification and race director discretion we strongly recommend early registration. New skiers to the Noque who wish to begin in wave 1 (50K, 24K) must petition for wave 1 placement when registering on-line. If the wave you want is full when you go to register you must petition in on the registration site.
3 options will be provided while registering:
1) I will provide past Noque or other qualifying race results
2) I am a new Noquemanon skier
3) I would like to petition for a wave upgrade
50K Classic
Wave 1 is the elite wave with the top 50 skiers from 2020 along with the top times that were 40% back from 2020’s winning time. Self assigning limit will be 110. Wave 2 will be for times that fell outside of those qualifying for Wave 1.
50K Freestyle
Wave 1 is the elite wave with the top times that were 25% back from 2020’s winning time. Self assigning limit will be 80. Wave 2 will be for times that were 45% back from 2020’s winning time. Self assigning limit will be 130. Wave 3 will be for times that fell outside of those qualifying for Wave 2. Slower skiers and those less confident of their technical abilities should choose Wave 3.
24K Classic
Wave 1 is the elite wave with the top times that were 50% back from 2020’s winning time. Self assigning limit will be 50. Wave 2 will be for times that were 80% back from 2020’s winning time. Self assigning limit will be 50. Wave 3 will be for times that were 110% back from 2020’s winning time. Self assigning limit will be 50. Wave 4 will be for those times that did not meet the time criteria for other waves. Slower skiers and those less confident of their technical abilities should choose Wave 4.
24K Freestyle
Wave 1 is the elite wave with the top times that were 30% back from 2020’s winning time. Self assigning limit will be 60. Wave 2 will be for times that were 45% back from 2020’s winning time. Self assigning limit will be 60. Wave 3 will be for times that were 70% back from 2020’s winning time. Self assigning limit will be 60. Wave 4 will be for those times that did not meet the time criteria for other waves. Slower skiers and those less confident of their technical abilities should choose Wave 4.
Junior Noque
All Junior Noque events (5K, 3K, 1K) will be CLASSIC races in 2022. This change further aligns the Junior Noque with the main event as the premier Noquemanon events are in the Classic discipline.
Registration is on-line – a nominal online RunSignUp registration fee will apply.
Looking for more information? Be sure to visit our race website at www.noquemanon.com. The site includes regularly updated information along with course conditions.