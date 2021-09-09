Noque Marathon Registration Open NOW, with Early Bird Rates

Registrants in the 50K and 24K will self select waves using prior Noquemanon results, up until the wave fills, when registering on-line. We will communicate wave placement availability throughout the year in order to keep people up to date on where things stand with each wave. While final wave placement will be subject to verification and race director discretion we strongly recommend early registration. New skiers to the Noque who wish to begin in wave 1 (50K, 24K) must petition for wave 1 placement when registering on-line. If the wave you want is full when you go to register you must petition in on the registration site. 3 options will be provided while registering: 1) I will provide past Noque or other qualifying race results 2) I am a new Noquemanon skier 3) I would like to petition for a wave upgrade 50K Classic Wave 1 is the elite wave with the top 50 skiers from 2020 along with the top times that were 40% back from 2020’s winning time. Self assigning limit will be 110. Wave 2 will be for times that fell outside of those qualifying for Wave 1. 50K Freestyle Wave 1 is the elite wave with the top times that were 25% back from 2020’s winning time. Self assigning limit will be 80. Wave 2 will be for times that were 45% back from 2020’s winning time. Self assigning limit will be 130. Wave 3 will be for times that fell outside of those qualifying for Wave 2. Slower skiers and those less confident of their technical abilities should choose Wave 3. 24K Classic Wave 1 is the elite wave with the top times that were 50% back from 2020’s winning time. Self assigning limit will be 50. Wave 2 will be for times that were 80% back from 2020’s winning time. Self assigning limit will be 50. Wave 3 will be for times that were 110% back from 2020’s winning time. Self assigning limit will be 50. Wave 4 will be for those times that did not meet the time criteria for other waves. Slower skiers and those less confident of their technical abilities should choose Wave 4. 24K Freestyle Wave 1 is the elite wave with the top times that were 30% back from 2020’s winning time. Self assigning limit will be 60. Wave 2 will be for times that were 45% back from 2020’s winning time. Self assigning limit will be 60. Wave 3 will be for times that were 70% back from 2020’s winning time. Self assigning limit will be 60. Wave 4 will be for those times that did not meet the time criteria for other waves. Slower skiers and those less confident of their technical abilities should choose Wave 4.