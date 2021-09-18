Hops for Hope 5K Craft Beer Run, a twist on the usual 5K and voted Best Races in the U.S. 2020! 

Katherine Reda

Event Director, katherine@projectmobility.org

If you’re looking for a running adventure, Project Mobility gives you and event definitely not your typical 5K. The Hops for Hope 5K Craft Beer Run offers a twist on the usual 5K and voted Best Races in the U.S. 2020!

Saturday, October 2, 2021, St. Charles, Illinois

Register Via:

https://www.projectmobility.org/events-1/hops-for-hope-5k-2021

Project Mobility’s 5th Annual 5K Fundraiser – Hops for Hope 5K Presented by Dogfish Head and Truly Hard Seltzer.

Benefiting a local charity, located in St. Charles, Illinois, Project Mobility is the charitable arm of The Bike Rack. Their mission: To make a positive difference in the lives of children, adults and wounded soldiers with disabilities. They provide the services, resources, and equipment needed to promote better health, independence, and the freedom of mobility through adaptive cycling.

The average cost of an adaptive bicycle is $3,000 – $5,000. Project Mobility fundraisers prove vital in order to give away these life changing bicycles.

Offering stunning views, the 5K will be held at Mount Saint Mary Park in St. Charles, Illinois.

This unique event will include 6 craft beer stops throughout the course for the runners/walkers to sample along their way. The course runs through Wheeler Park in Geneva, then heads back to St. Charles. For your enjoyment, the event features local craft breweries.

Following the 5K, an Awards Ceremony showcases live entertainment, more beer, local restaurants and businesses, announcement of winners and Project Mobility’s Adaptive Bike Giveaway. For your convenience, Registration/Check-in begins at 10:00 am and the race begins promptly at noon.

A virtual option provides participation to those not quite ready for an in-person event. And, you can support our 5K from anywhere.

CHANGE A LIFE, HELP GET SOMEONE WITH A DISABILITY AN ADAPTIVE BIKE HOW?

Walk, Run, Drink Beer, Fundraise, Donate!

Cannot do the Race Itself? Consider donating to your favorite runner, which very well could be George Pastorino, Wisconsin Bike Patroller, Elmhurst Bicycle Club President, appreciated Silent Sports Magazine contributor, and really good guy:

Timed event and certified course.

Here is a link to a short recap and really cool video of the bike giveaway the Elmhurst Bike Club did in 2018 that put six disabled kids on special bikes:

“Hops for Hope 5K has been a huge hit since we introduced the concept in 2017. There are no other 5K’s in the area that have the twist we offer!”

Jenn, Mother of a recent Adaptive Bike Giveaway Recipient: “I’ve never seen Gracie use her legs so efficiently and never thought I’d see the day where she could ride a bike on her own!! I have tears of joy and gratitude as I write this and thank you, Project Mobility, and Aldi with all my heart. There is nothing greater than seeing my child who once sat on the sidelines be able to play, laugh, and have pure joy with the other kids!! Thank You!!”

Katherine, Event Director: “Hops for Hope 5K is raising money to give John his very own adaptive bike.”

John, this year’s recipient: “My name is John and I am an Illinois resident and Traumatic Brain Injury survivor for the last 17 years. I sustained my injury in 2004 when I lost the front wheel of my 21-speed bicycle and I landed on my face over a concrete surface without a helmet. I have been restricted from ever riding a regular bike again. Biking for me used to be a big part of my life and was a huge physical and emotional outlet.”

Offering a great opportunity, a variety of sponsorships still available. Project Mobility could still use additional volunteers. Registration ends soon!

For more information on Hops for Hope 5K Beer Run/Walk, or to find out how you can make a difference in the lives of children, adults and wounded soldiers with special needs, please head to http://hopsforhope5k.com or contact Katherine Reda at 630-464-2991 or email:

We Really Need Your Help! If you plan on joining us for Hops for Hope 5K Presented by Dogfish Head and Truly and want each of these cool swag items PLEASE register by Monday!

Medals – Orders going in THIS Tuesday 9/7 Beer Glass – Orders going in THIS Tuesday 9/7 T-Shirt/Additional Purchases – Orders going in Sunday 9/12

Due to COVID (yeah were tired of saying that too) we have to get our orders in sooner than usual and this year it is very hard to estimate the number of runners we will have.

