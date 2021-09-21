Andrea Larson Prevails at the Barkley Fall Classic. Now Barkley Marathon Bound.

Overcoming doubt

Almost immediately during the Barkley Fall Classic, I questioned if I had it in me to finish the race. I was quickly dropped on a climb that no one mentioned as a challenge. I quickly found myself struggling to just walk up the trail. I was only 2 hours into the race and wondered how I’d endure the infamous climbs still awaiting over the next 8 hours of racing. My mojo had taken a hit with two DNFs in a row and I couldn’t afford another, but things were not looking good. I had to gather all my willpower to not sit down on the trail but trudge on. My legs felt leaden and when I attempted to run the flats, my lungs gasped for oxygen. Once I began clawing up the first infamous climb, I had to stop for several breathers. The top of the climb was no where in sight. My confidence waned.

Then just like that, the tide turned when I caught up to a pack. They were burrowing under the briars and creating a path up one of the most iconic features on the course. During this time of glacial speed, I used my adventure racing tactics to refuel, empty out the debris in my shoes before I formed nagging blisters, and get some much needed recovery. Although I hadn’t practiced crawling in my training, it gave my legs a much needed break from running. The roughly ¾ mile took an hour to crawl up. Near the top, I learned I was now in the lead pack and only a couple more racers had caught up to our pack. All the time I had lost on earlier climbs was neutralized.

Epic-ness

In many past editions of the Barkley Fall Classic, the sun beats down and scorches runners. This year, the heavens opened and thunder crashed as we descended and ascended the epic course. As the rain began to pour down, we headed to the second infamous hill. My confidence had returned along with my energy levels. Due to the especially slick conditions, I could simply go down steep sections like a muddy slip-and-slide, which I found far easier than attempting to stay upright. Due to a wrong turn by the lead pack that had gotten a bit ahead of me, I was told at the next aid station I was only the third person to arrive. Although I felt bad for their misfortune, my confidence surged along with the rainwater flowing down the slopes. As I ascended, the adventure turned epic crawling and grabbing whatever I could to pull myself up the slick slopes. I figured this was a lot more fun (and cooler) than other years. Another plus was I could follow the flow of water down the hills on the next non-trail section. I even had the opportunity to do my fair share of work, breaking trail through briars after quickly catching the leader on the next briar-filled slope.