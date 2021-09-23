October 2, 2021: Wausau’s Ultramarathon Gets Steeper

Wausau’s first ultramarathon, the IRONBULL Ultra Trail, returns for a third year. The event featuring 50K and 15K trail run options starts and ends at State Park Speedway. Racers run the entire race on trails after starting with the checkered flag on the race track. The course is comprised of trails at Rib Mountain State Park and private trails exclusive to the event. As a result, 50K runners climb nearly 8,000 feet. The 15K, suitable for first time trail runners, has 1,600 feet of elevation gain and loss on the looped course. “We are fortunate to have several local landowners that generously allow us to use their trails for this event,” said Mellissa Gilbert, IRONBULL Ultra Trail race director. Moving Forward in 2021

After having to create two separate courses in 2020 due to DNR COVID-19 permit restrictions at Rib Mountain State Park, all runners return to Rib Mountain State Park in 2021. “Rib Mountain State Park is the premiere place in the Midwest to be during peak fall colors,” said Andrea Larson, IRONBULL executive director. “The mix of red maples and golden aspen are a feast for the eyes.” The Ultra Trail is a Trail Sisters-approved event, which ensures equal podium spots and women’s swag. As a result, women make up 46% of the field, almost double that of a typical trail race. The IRONBULL Ultra Trail 50k/15k, held on October 2, 2021, starts and ends at State Park Speedway in Rib Mountain. More details at: https://www.ironbull.org/ ultra-marathon-details. Volunteers are still needed for the event for those that want to support the running community. We are happy to accommodate interviews and updates throughout the event. Contact us at executivedirector@ironbull. org or 715-574-4440. ###

IRONBULL is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that promotes outdoor adventure sports in Central Wisconsin. IRONBULL aims to drive economic development, benefit community organizations, and attract and retain a talented work force through the production of high quality races and events that promote healthy living in our community.