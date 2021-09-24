Landmark Conservancy to Protect 218 Acres of Telemark Forest

Conserves the forested habitat for native plants, animals, and people, and continues its trajectory towards an older, climax forest community.

Protects the Namekagon River watershed and groundwater recharge areas to provide crucial coldwater for fish.

Sustains the character of the Northwoods for future generations.

Provides low-impact recreational opportunities to residents and visitors such as backcountry hiking and skiing, snowshoeing and wildlife viewing.

Provides alternative access to Birkebeiner Ski and Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association (CAMBA) trails.

Provides meaningful and accessible opportunities for citizen engagement with nature.

Science has shown that conserving large, intact areas of land will help terrestrial and aquatic species better adapt to a changing climate. The Telemark Forest Preserve has connectivity with Bayfield County forestland, and Landmark is working with the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation to protect additional adjacent land through conservation easement.

“Maintaining a healthy watershed is critical to sustainability of the coldwater resources that make the Namekagon River exceptional,” said Max Wolter, DNR Fisheries Biologist. “Minimizing impervious surfaces and maximizing groundwater infiltration provides the coldwater spring and groundwater seep that allow streams in the Cable area to support native and naturalized trout populations. These actions will become increasingly important as climate change adds additional thermal stressors to coldwater species, including native brook trout.”