10/30/2021, 1 PM: Celebrating 10 Years of Boundary Waters Trail Restoration

Boundary Waters Advisory Committee (BWAC)

SAVE THE DATE: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2021, 1:00 PM RSVP HERE

Dear Wilderness Trails Advocate: The Boundary Waters Advisory Committee (BWAC) is proud to announce our upcoming event, “Ten Years of Powwow Trail Restoration: Celebrating Forest Health and Wilderness Trail Access after the Pagami Creek Fire.”

This milestone marks both the anniversary of the Pagami Creek Fire, and of BWAC’s ongoing commitment to restoring the fire-damaged Powwow Trail for hikers and backpackers. We invite you to join BWAC volunteers, representatives of the Superior National Forest, and all outdoor enthusiasts who use and advocate for wilderness trails at 1:00 pm on October 30, 2021. The event is being held at BWCAW entry point 86, The Powwow Trail. EP86 is about 250 miles from the Twin Cities. The final seventeen miles of the route are unpaved, rugged Forest Service roads.

Event Highlights:

1:00 pm Presentations by BWAC, USFS, and BJ Kohlstedt, Emergency Management Director for Lake County at the time of the Pagami Creek Fire 1:45 pm Kiosk ribbon cutting and announcement of three restored campsites on the Powwow 2:00 pm Optional guided hike (two miles round trip) to the Isabella River Bridge and campsite

To help us plan for refreshments, please RSVP on the BWAC website, www.BoundaryWatersTrails.org. Visit the “events” tab for event details, a map, and to RSVP.

Thank you for your support of wilderness trails. Feel free to email or call one of us with questions or concerns.

Sincerely, Susan Pollock, President, Boundary Waters Advisory Committee (BWAC), 612 644-4562

Valentin Povarchuk, BWAC Volunteer Lawyer and BWAC Board Chair, (651) 237-2173

About the Boundary Waters Advisory Committee (BWAC)

BWAC is an all-volunteer Minnesota nonprofit, established in 2002. The BWAC mission is to preserve existing historic and intrinsically beautiful trails in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness of the Superior National Forest. BWAC volunteers maintain trails in the BWCAW under a signed agreement with the U.S. Forest Service. Learn more at www.BoundaryWatersTrails.org.