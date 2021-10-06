Silent Sports

Thank you George Pastorino for showing so much good from Project Mobility, Hal Honeyman and his family, and all the volunteers and riders. So outstanding to see children receive bikes designed just for them and their situation, riding and smiling, bikes given to them for free by the kindness and generosity of others. And it was so good for this managing editor to be out and about at this event, meeting the people who make it great!

EventsRunning
MWP’s Buck Rut Run is Back! October 24th 5K

MWP’s Buck Rut Run is Back! October 24th 5K

By Bruce Steinberg
10/06/2021
Reported From Minocqua Winter Park!

Mark Stuber and the Minocqua Winter Park Staff and Volunteers are doing great stuff, including bringing back beloved events that so many have enjoyed. In this case –  the Buck Rut Run!
Online registration is open until 11:59 PM October 23. The price increases after 11:59 PM on October 10 (this coming Sunday)
September 3 thru October 10 – $25 adults/$20 ages 1-18
October 11 thru October 23 – $30 adults/$25 ages 1-18
Race day October 24 – $40 all age groups
To be guaranteed a T-shirt you must be registered prior to October 11, 2021
Packet pickup and race day registration will be at Minocqua Winter Park from 8:00-9:30 AM on Sunday, October 24.

https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Minocqua/BuckRutRun

 

