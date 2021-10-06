MWP’s Buck Rut Run is Back! October 24th 5K

Reported From Minocqua Winter Park!

Mark Stuber and the Minocqua Winter Park Staff and Volunteers are doing great stuff, including bringing back beloved events that so many have enjoyed. In this case – the Buck Rut Run!

Online registration is open until 11:59 PM October 23. The price increases after 11:59 PM on October 10 (this coming Sunday)

September 3 thru October 10 – $25 adults/$20 ages 1-18

October 11 thru October 23 – $30 adults/$25 ages 1-18

Race day October 24 – $40 all age groups

To be guaranteed a T-shirt you must be registered prior to October 11, 2021

Packet pickup and race day registration will be at Minocqua Winter Park from 8:00-9:30 AM on Sunday, October 24.