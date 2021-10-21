Registration Now Open! Great Bear Chase Coming March 12, 2022

Thank you George Pastorino for showing so much good from Project Mobility, Hal Honeyman and his family, and all the volunteers and riders. So outstanding to see children receive bikes designed just for them and their situation, riding and smiling, bikes given to them for free by the kindness and generosity of others. And it was so good for this managing editor to be out and about at this event, meeting the people who make it great!
In with the old and out with the new! After last year’s pandemic-related changes, we look forward to slinging pasties and handing out awards in person at the Calumet High School gym!
You can now (Link ⇒) head to our website and register for the 10k, 25k, or 50k, either classic or freestyle, or choose the popular 50km skiathlon (25km of both techniques). This year the 50k freestyle and the 25k freestyle and classic races each have multiple corrals, so you will need to estimate your finish time when you register for those events (sorry, yes, there is math involved).
Hats, Pasties, Prizes, and T-shirts
We’re providing each racer with a Swix Great Bear Chase hat, and we will host the ever-popular post-race feast with pasties, soup, bakery, and more. There will be prizes for overall winners, age group winners, door prize raffles, and a new pair of skis for some lucky racer. Check out the full schedule and all the details (Link ⇒) in our race guide. We also have a long-sleeve Great Bear Chase t-shirt for sale ($20) when you register. The design is shown here.
If you are interested in the skiathlon, that field is limited to 115 (based on the size of the transition area).
What’s Next?
If you know you want to ski the Great Bear Chase, we suggest:
Registeringfor the race of your choice: 10k, 25k, 50k; classic, free, or skiathlon.
Thank you for your past support of the Great Bear Chase. Because of you, we have been able to support a wide range of projects at the Swedetown Recreation Area, providing benefits to the local and regional ski community. We hope to see you March 12, 2022!