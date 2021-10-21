Registration Now Open! Great Bear Chase Coming March 12, 2022

Registration is open for the 42nd annual (Link ⇒) U.P Health System Great Bear Chase, March 12, 2022. In with the old and out with the new! After last year’s pandemic-related changes, we look forward to slinging pasties and handing out awards in person at the Calumet High School gym! You can now (Link ⇒) head to our website and register for the 10k, 25k, or 50k, either classic or freestyle, or choose the popular 50km skiathlon (25km of both techniques). This year the 50k freestyle and the 25k freestyle and classic races each have multiple corrals, so you will need to estimate your finish time when you register for those events (sorry, yes, there is math involved).