Ride Across America to Fight Polycystic Kidney Disease

RideForPKD. The ride will start in Northern California and over the course of roughly 100 days of riding, Glenn will make his way across the Rockies, through the Plains to Kansas City, up to Chicago, down to Washington, DC, and finish in Boston. For more information to join Glenn on any leg of the ride, click here Beginning in May 2022, Glenn will ride his bike approximately 5,300 miles across the United States to raise awareness and significant donations for polycystic kidney disease through his. The ride will start in Northern California and over the course of roughly 100 days of riding, Glenn will make his way across the Rockies, through the Plains to Kansas City, up to Chicago, down to Washington, DC, and finish in Boston. For more information to join Glenn on any leg of the ride, “My mission is to raise awareness and support for The PKD Foundation by providing critically-needed funding for research into the disease, which will ultimately lead to the development of effective treatments and a cure,” explained Frommer. “I realize this is quite an undertaking but I’m confident with the help of friends, family, colleagues, local businesses and corporate sponsors, I’ll gain the support, resources, and encouragement to make a difference in the lives of millions of people with PKD. Every donation dollar is fully tax-deductible and goes 100% to funding critically-needed PKD research programs.” “We are so impressed with Glenn’s commitment to raise needed funds for -the PKD Foundation’s scientific research to find treatments and hopefully a cure for PKD through a remarkable endeavor to cycle across America,” said Andy Betts, President and CEO of the PKD Foundation. “We have experienced some unique fundraising programs, but Glenn’s commitment to raise awareness and funds through his epic ride is truly inspiring.” PKD Foundation funds basic and clinical research The PKD Foundation, a 501c(3) non-profit, is the only organization in the U.S. solely dedicated to finding treatments and a cure for PKD to improve the lives of those it affects. The organization funds research, education, advocacy, support, and awareness for PKD on a national and local level. Additionally, the, nephrology fellowships, and scientific meetings to discover and deliver treatments and a cure for PKD. For more information on the PKD Foundation, please visit pkdcure.org https://www.rideforpkd. org/ Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram . The RideForPKD will offer opportunities for people to make donations, become sponsors, volunteer to help with logistics or register to join Glenn on a leg of the ride. To stay up to date on these various opportunities, visitor follow the ride on # # # For further information, contact: Amy Riemer, Media Relations Representative 978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell) amy@riemercommunications.com