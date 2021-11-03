Start the Season’s Celebration at the Christmas Walk in Boulder Junction on November 26th!

Theresa Smith

Boulder Junction, WI – Anyone who has visited Boulder Junction’s downtown during the holiday season, knows what a lovely and festive setting it is. Some refer to our small town, with Christmas lights twinkling and snow falling, as a Norman Rockwell scene.

Start your holiday season in Boulder Junction at the 33rd Annual Christmas Walk on Friday, November 26th. Hop on a horse drawn wagon ride through town. Wagon rides begin at 3pm and conclude at 8pm. Pick-up is on Hwy. M, just north of Main Street. There is no fee for the wagon rides, but donations are appreciated.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will ride down Main Street at 4:15pm and will be stopping at Veteran’s Memorial Triangle on Main Street and Hwy. M North for photos and the tree lighting. Please bring your own camera if you would like to take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus. At 5pm, join us for the lighting of the town Christmas tree and storefronts as well as sing Christmas carols at the Veterans Memorial Triangle where tree is viewed.

Trillium will also be performing Christmas Classics in Peeple’s Park from 5pm-7pm. Enjoy the live music while you warm up by fire pits where you can make your own s’mores and sip on hot cocoa.

Indulge in an evening of shopping in beautiful Boulder Junction on a magical evening in the Northwoods; downtown shops will be open until 8pm. Take home your first Christmas goodies from the Friends of the Library Cookie Walk, located at Acorn Lodge starting at 4pm.

Santa will be placing a special mailbox along Main Street at Peeple’s Park from November 26th through December 10th. Children are encouraged to drop their letters to Santa here and if a return address is provided, Santa will reply back to them.

We encourage everyone to support our businesses by shopping local as much as possible. Starting November 20th and running through December 12th, select businesses will be participating in the Shopping Home for the Holidays giveaway. During this time, for every $50 spent at participating businesses you will receive a Shopping Home for the Holidays entry ticket. Simply fill out the form and drop it off for a chance to win a prize package of certificates donated by the participating businesses.

If you are not able to shop Boulder Junction in person, consider purchasing gift certificates from our local establishments for those on your Christmas list or consider Boulder Bucks through the Chamber. Boulder Bucks are certificates that can be used at any Boulder Junction businesses and are valid for one year from the date of purchase.

For further information contact the Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce 715-385-2400 or visit boulderjct.org.

