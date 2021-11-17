Scheduled Events Hosted By the Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club
Welcome to the Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club! 2021-22
PROGRAMMING AND EVENTS, WINTER 2021-22
We all know why the last few winters were rough. We plan to bring as many events and programming back to our membership as we can this year. We are looking to include more adult programming this year for skiers of all levels, too. Stand by for those details. So far, here is what you should see this year, in-person:
Banff Mountain Film Festival (⇐ Link)
Nordic Spirit Ski Race (Classic technique)
Tour DuLuth
DXC SkiSparks (formerly KidSki)
DXC Passport
Tuesday Night Hikes with Ski Poles (Lester-Amity Chalet) (until snow)
Wednesday Night Hill Bounding at Chester Bowl (until snow)
Wednesday Night Racing Series
In more exciting news, right off the bat: DXC and Spirit Mountain host First Elite Races leading into Olympic Year! This is a big deal! The Grand Avenue Nordic Center at Spirit Mountain will be the site of the first SuperTour races of the 2021-22 season! The event will take place on Sat-Sun, December 4-5, 2021.
Skate Sprints on Saturday and Skate Individual Starts on Sunday. All levels of licensed racers will be participating. But all eyes will be on Duluth as the elite level racers try to gain points to earn their way on to the US Olympic Ski Team. That means Duluth will be the early center of gravity on an Olympic year and this will be an outstanding chance for us to see the very best at work!
In other news for racing at Grand Avenue Nordic Center, CXC Youth Championships will take place there on March 5-6 (Sat-Sun), 2022. The best young skiers in the Midwest region will be duking it out here that weekend. Both of these events are great news for Duluth and the Grand Avenue Nordic Center as we emerge as a popular cross-country skiing venue. And a reliable one due to our snowmaking infrastructure.
Save the Dates!
SuperTour! December 4-5, 2021
CXC Youth Championships! March 5-6, 2022
LET’S MAKE THIS WINTER A GOOD ONE! COME OUT AND SKI WITH DXC!
OUR MISSION(⇐ Link)
The mission of DXC is to promote health, fun and fitness through cross-country skiing.