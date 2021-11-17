Scheduled Events Hosted By the Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club

Event Update: Duluth’s Grand Avenue Nordic Center to host first SuperTour event

Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club Hosts the Duluth SuperTour XC Ski Races, Dec 4 & 5, 2021: [Duluth, MN] – The Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club (DXC) will host the first event on the U.S. Ski & Snowboard SuperTour calendar, the premier cross-country racing series in the U.S. These elite races will take place at the Grand Avenue Nordic Center at the base of Spirit Mountain on Saturday and Sunday, December 4 & 5, 2021. Sprint races on Saturday and individual distance races on Sunday will be filled with the best XC ski racers in the country as they vie for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team heading into the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

DXC is proud to bring the SuperTour to Duluth for the first time. The snowmaking capability at the Grand Avenue Nordic Center makes this venue a perfect choice for the first elite-level XC ski racing competition on the U.S. skiing calendar. The Duluth SuperTour will attract teams of athletes like the Stratton Mountain School T2 Team from Vermont, the pro team of Jessie Diggins, Olympic Gold Medalist from MN. Other teams from Alaska, Montana, Utah, and Idaho will attend along with the Team Birkie high performance racing team. International racers will be attending, from as near as Canada and from as far as Ireland and Mongolia. Hundreds of athletes, support staff, and spectators will swarm Spirit Mountain that weekend. The public is invited to come out and watch the best in the country race on Duluth’s only XC ski trail with snowmaking.

Siiri Morse, Head of the Organizing Committee, said, “Spirit Mountain is a terrific venue for these races. The trail just over 3 years old has already hosted two Junior National Qualifiers and a CCSA (Central Collegiate Ski Association) regional championship. Coaches and athletes like to come to Duluth. Our regional junior athletes will have an opportunity to race with the best in the Nation as they try to qualify for Beijing 2022.”

Mark Wallis, DXC President, said, “DXC is honored to be the host club for this high level cross country ski race event. This event brings the Midwest’s top youth skiers and their families to Duluth for the weekend. This event is extra special in that the nation’s elite skiers will travel to Duluth to compete for spots on the Olympic Team. We hope that area hotels, restaurants and businesses extend a warm welcome to these athletes and their families. DXC would like to thank Spirit Mountain Recreation Area for their help in hosting this event on their world class Nordic trail system at Grand Avenue Nordic Center.” You can learn more about the Duluth SuperTour at the host website: https://www.duluthsupertour.com/