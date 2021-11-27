Silent Sports

December 2021

With outstandingly written (thank you, Scott Drum) and beautifully photographed (thank you, Aaron Peterson) stories coming up in the December and January issues of Silent Sports Magazine on ice climbing, for beginners and beyond, contributor Scott Drum has shared this video, the feat absolutely insane, the videography amazing!

Races/EventsXC Skiing
SISU Ski Fest Jan 7-9: Latest Updates

By Bruce Steinberg
11/27/2021
130
0
SISU Ski Fest Jan 7-9, 2022November news & updates
https://files.constantcontact.com/0571773f001/2fb7233b-cd04-4da3-bf1e-067f5d0de649.jpg
No Shipping Delays for SISU Racer Gifts!
All participants will be sporting the SISU Ski Fest trucker cap all year long! Unisex styling and the adjustable velcro tab make it appeal to men, women, and youth alike.
Participants also receive a pair of ski sleeves with SISU/Solomon logos.
Racers and volunteers alike earn the 2022 SISU Ski Fest pin. Do you have all 12 of them?

Price Hike Wednesday – Dec 1st!

Register Now (⇐ Link)
Register Now for Lowest Fees
30K SISU
Oct 1 – $65
Nov 1 – $75
Dec 1 – $85
Jan 1 – $100
$20 discount for college teams
15K Heikki Lunta
Oct 1 – $65
Nov 1 – $75
Dec 1 – $85
Jan 1 – $100
Youth age 22 and under – $30
5K Hauska Hiihto Fun Ski
Thru Dec 31 – $35
Jan 1 – $40
Children 18 and under – $15
Note: If you deferred your registration in 2021, you are already registered!
If you registered at our special offer back in January, you are registered!
Unsure? Go to Runsignup.com and click on “Find A Participant” to confirm if you are already registered.

SISU 2022 Overview
Live Racing Returns
SISU Ski Fest kicks off the return of live, in-person ski racing here in the Midwest! In a nutshell:
  • 30K SISU & 15K Heikki Lunta ski races
  • 5K Hauska Hiihto Fun Ski
  • Same race course as 2020 – with a widened start area
  • New “Finnish” Line in Ironwood’s new Downtown City Square
  • Depot Dash for kids on Friday and Fat Bike Tour on Sunday
COVID-19 Still on the Rise…  We are planning our 2022 event to be as close as possible to our traditional weekend format that we all know and love. Currently, we believe it is safe to run the race due to it being an outdoor event and our small waves of 80 or fewer skiers.
However, there will need to be modifications for indoor spaces due to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic. The following areas will likely be impacted by masking and/or social distancing restrictions:
  • Expo and Registration at the Ironwood Memorial Building
  • Bussing to the starting line
  • Starting line warming buildings
  • “Finnish” Line bag drop pick up and changing areas
  • Food service after the race
  • Awards ceremony
We are making contingency plans for varying degrees of restrictions. Our plans will evolve according to recommendations by our local health department and government mandates.

Local Information
Lodging Info
Jack Frost Festival
Ironwood, MI
Oct 1 – Jan 29
Ironwood, MI and Hurley, WI Events Calendar

SISU 2021 Community Grants
$6,000 Awarded for Local Projects
Thanks in part to donations from our 2021 virtual event, SISU community grants totaling $6,000 have been awarded to the following recipients:
  • Iron County 4-H for SISU Endurance Team XC ski program
  • Wakefield-Marenisco School District for youth ski equipment
  • 906 Adventure Team for youth mt bike program
  • Mercer School District for youth XC ski program
  • Friends of the Miners Memorial Heritage Park for groomer storage garage
  • Gogebic Community College for walking trail bridge rebuild
  • Penokee Rangers for XC ski trailhead signage

Thank You to Our Generous Sponsors
Our Title Sponsor
Gold Sponsors and Partners
Silver Sponsors and Partners
Race Director – Jackie Powers – racedirector@sisuskifest.com
TagsSISU Ski Fest
Related articles More from author

