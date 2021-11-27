SISU Ski Fest Jan 7-9: Latest Updates

With outstandingly written (thank you, Scott Drum) and beautifully photographed (thank you, Aaron Peterson) stories coming up in the December and January issues of Silent Sports Magazine on ice climbing, for beginners and beyond, contributor Scott Drum has shared this video, the feat absolutely insane, the videography amazing!
SISU Ski Fest kicks off the return of live, in-person ski racing here in the Midwest! In a nutshell:
30K SISU & 15K Heikki Lunta ski races
5K Hauska Hiihto Fun Ski
Same race course as 2020 – with a widened start area
New “Finnish” Line in Ironwood’s new Downtown City Square
Depot Dash for kids on Friday and Fat Bike Tour on Sunday
COVID-19 Still on the Rise… We are planning our 2022 event to be as close as possible to our traditional weekend format that we all know and love. Currently, we believe it is safe to run the race due to it being an outdoor event and our small waves of 80 or fewer skiers.
However, there will need to be modifications for indoor spaces due to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic. The following areas will likely be impacted by masking and/or social distancing restrictions:
Expo and Registration at the Ironwood Memorial Building
Bussing to the starting line
Starting line warming buildings
“Finnish” Line bag drop pick up and changing areas
Food service after the race
Awards ceremony
We are making contingency plans for varying degrees of restrictions. Our plans will evolve according to recommendations by our local health department and government mandates.
Elite skiers from all over Europe and North America showed up at the 43rd Annual Slumberland American Birkebeiner on Saturday, February 20. Despite the elite field — caused by race cancellations in Estonia and France — Americans grabbed the top spots in both elite races. David Norris beat out Frenchmen Ivan Perrillat Boiteaux and Benoit Chauvet in a close finish after 52 kilometers (32 miles) and Caitlin Gregg topped Frenchwoman Aurelie Dabudyk and America’s Erika Flowers to pull off the feat.