SISU Ski Fest Jan 7-9: Latest Updates

SISU Ski Fest Jan 7-9, 2022

Price Hike Wednesday – Dec 1st! Register Now

Register Now for Lowest Fees
30K SISU
Oct 1 – $65
Nov 1 – $75
Dec 1 – $85
Jan 1 – $100
$20 discount for college teams

15K Heikki Lunta
Oct 1 – $65
Nov 1 – $75
Dec 1 – $85
Jan 1 – $100
Youth age 22 and under – $30

5K Hauska Hiihto Fun Ski
Thru Dec 31 – $35
Jan 1 – $40
Children 18 and under – $15

Note: If you deferred your registration in 2021, you are already registered! If you registered at our special offer back in January, you are registered!

SISU 2022 Overview

Live Racing Returns

SISU Ski Fest kicks off the return of live, in-person ski racing here in the Midwest!

In a nutshell:
30K SISU & 15K Heikki Lunta ski races

5K Hauska Hiihto Fun Ski

Same race course as 2020 – with a widened start area

New “Finnish” Line in Ironwood’s new Downtown City Square

Depot Dash for kids on Friday and Fat Bike Tour on Sunday COVID-19 Still on the Rise… We are planning our 2022 event to be as close as possible to our traditional weekend format that we all know and love. Currently, we believe it is safe to run the race due to it being an outdoor event and our small waves of 80 or fewer skiers. However, there will need to be modifications for indoor spaces due to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic. The following areas will likely be impacted by masking and/or social distancing restrictions: Expo and Registration at the Ironwood Memorial Building

Bussing to the starting line

Starting line warming buildings

“Finnish” Line bag drop pick up and changing areas

Food service after the race

Awards ceremony

We are making contingency plans for varying degrees of restrictions. Our plans will evolve according to recommendations by our local health department and government mandates.

SISU 2021 Community Grants

$6,000 Awarded for Local Projects

Thanks in part to donations from our 2021 virtual event, SISU community grants totaling $6,000 have been awarded to the following recipients:

Iron County 4-H for SISU Endurance Team XC ski program

Wakefield-Marenisco School District for youth ski equipment

906 Adventure Team for youth mt bike program

Mercer School District for youth XC ski program

Friends of the Miners Memorial Heritage Park for groomer storage garage

Gogebic Community College for walking trail bridge rebuild

Friends of the Miners Memorial Heritage Park for groomer storage garage

Gogebic Community College for walking trail bridge rebuild

Penokee Rangers for XC ski trailhead signage

Thank You to Our Generous Sponsors

Our Title Sponsor

Gold Sponsors and Partners

Silver Sponsors and Partners