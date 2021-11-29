Silent Sports

December 2021

Articles
With outstandingly written (thank you, Scott Drum) and beautifully photographed (thank you, Aaron Peterson) stories coming up in the December and January issues of Silent Sports Magazine on ice climbing, for beginners and beyond, contributor Scott Drum has shared this video, the feat absolutely insane, the videography amazing!

Races/EventsXC Skiing
Get Ready for the Minnesota Nordic Ski Opener

By Bruce Steinberg

By Bruce Steinberg
11/29/2021
Vasaloppet USA
Join us at the Minnesota Nordic Ski Opener on Saturday December 11th at Elm Creek Park Reserve. It’s a fun day full of activities for skiers of all capabilities and ages. Stop by our booth to say “hi,” take some photos with the Kranskullas, and learn more about what we have planned as we celebrate our 50th Vasaloppet USA ski race in Mora, on February 12 – 13, 2022.

If you haven’t already registered for the 2022 Vasaloppet USA ski race, be sure to do so by November 30th before the fees increase at midnight on December 1st. This year we have expanded the ski race schedule where the Freestyle races will be held on Saturday, and the Classic-style races will be held on Sunday. See our website for the full race schedule, and REGISTER HERE for all ski races.

We are also happy to announce that the 2022 First Chance Ski Race will be held at the Vasaloppet Nordic Ski Center in Mora on Saturday January 1st. What a great way to start the new year. Fun for the whole family. Registration is $20 in advance or $30 on race day.

We wish you all a very blessed holiday season and look forward to seeing you on the ski trails this year.

Happy Trails, Vasaloppet USA
SISU Ski Fest Jan 7-9: Latest Updates

Proven Positive Results Through NICA

