December 2021

With outstandingly written (thank you, Scott Drum) and beautifully photographed (thank you, Aaron Peterson) stories coming up in the December and January issues of Silent Sports Magazine on ice climbing, for beginners and beyond, contributor Scott Drum has shared this video, the feat absolutely insane, the videography amazing!

Canoecopia, March 11 – 13, 2022: Tickets On Sale Now!

By Bruce Steinberg
12/02/2021
Tickets On Sale Now Via This Link:

https://www.rutabaga.com/canoecopia/tickets
Canoecopia is back and will be in-person at the Alliant Energy Center for the first time in three years! We are pleased to share that we will continue offering a virtual option again this year as well! If you still have your tickets from Canoecopia 2020 and you’re wondering if you can use them… YES! We will honor them in 2022! Otherwise, click below to grab your tickets to the show, and we’ll see you there!
Feeling Generous? Donate to the Josh Kestleman Scholarship Fund!
Each year, the Josh Kestleman Scholarship Fund helps approximately 350 kids spend nearly 2,000 hours on the water! For more info, click the image below! If you are interested in contributing to this cause, there will be an option to donate to this fund when purchasing your Canoecopia Tickets!
Looking forward to seeing everyone in 2022!
