Canoecopia, March 11 – 13, 2022: Tickets On Sale Now!

Canoecopia is back and will be in-person at the Alliant Energy Center for the first time in three years! We are pleased to share that we will continue offering a virtual option again this year as well! If you still have your tickets from Canoecopia 2020 and you’re wondering if you can use them… YES! We will honor them in 2022! Otherwise, click below to grab your tickets to the show, and we’ll see you there!