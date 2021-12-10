ABSF Hosts Outstanding Forum 12/16, Ben Popp & Jessie Diggins Featured Speakers!

Charlie Dee, ABSF Board Member

Dear Birkie Folks: If you live in Southeast Wisconsin, please consider joining us next Thursday evening, December 16th for a gathering of Birkie enthusiasts and silent sports junkies hosted by the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation.

BUILDING FOR THE FUTURE

Lifetime Fitness Brookfield

17585 Golf Pkwy

Brookfield, WI 53045

ABSF Executive Director Ben Popp as well as Olympic Gold Medalist Jesse Diggins are the featured speakers.

Hear and ask questions about exciting recent developments on the historic Telemark Property in Cable: the 218-acre Telemark Forest Preserve, the 286-acre Mt. Telemark Conservancy and the 294-acre Mt. Telemark Village.

Hit Ben with any questions you have about this season’s Birkie Week Events.

Ask Jesse about this year’s national team.

Space out while meditating on Chad Salmela’s TV call: “HERE COMES DIGGENS, HERE COMES DIGGENS!!”

6:30 Appetizers and Beverages

7:00 Program

There is no cost, but space is limited so registration is necessary: Sign up here

I hope to see you there.

Charlie Dee, ABSF Board Member, 414-559-4667